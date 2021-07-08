TV Tonight: our highlights for Friday, July 9

On TV tonight Michael Ball traces his roots in Michael Ball's Wonderful Wales, the tortured genius of Amy Winehouse is remembered in documentary Amy, and celebrate 20 years of The Office on GOLD. Here’s what you shouldn’t miss on TV tonight.

Michael Ball's Wonderful Wales, 8pm, Channel 5

Michael has a strong connection to Wales. (Image credit: Channel 5)

There’s a lovely warm welcome for Michael Ball as he explores his Welsh ancestry and the country’s glorious landscape for this four-part series. His first stop is Mountain Ash in the Cynon Valley, the home town of his beloved grandmother, Agnes, and where he spent many a happy childhood holiday. He also goes down a mine, has a go at cockle picking in the Loughor Estuary and treads the boards at Cardiff’s Millennium Centre. Michael also performs with a local choir at the end of every episode, starting tonight alongside the Treorchy Male Voice Choir. Joyful…

Amy, 11.05pm, C4

It will be 10 years since singer Amy Winehouse tragically died on 23 July, and even though we never need an excuse to remind ourselves of her genius, here’s another chance to see director Asif Kapadia’s heart-wrenching portrait of her. The north-London singer, who blazed into popular culture before being rubbed out by lifestyle choices, depression and a struggle with the intrusion into her life by the paparazzi, died at just 27 years old. Kapadia is unafraid to highlight Amy’s complexities and inconsistencies, delivering a searing look into the dark heart of fame.

The Office, from 10pm, GOLD/NOW

(Image credit: GOLD)

To celebrate its 20-year anniversary, there’s another chance to binge-watch the whole of Ricky Gervais’ smash hit mockumentary which spawned the cringeworthy comedy legend that is David Brent. Tonight starts with a triple bill of the first three episodes, including The Quiz, which features the iconic moment David is asked to name the longstanding Cuban leader during a pub quiz – and he doesn’t go for Fidel Castro, but tinned-pie makers Fray Bentos instead! A very youthful Martin Freeman and Mackenzie Crook also feature as Brent’s beleaguered employees.

Penguin Town, Netflix

The penguins join the locals in Simon's Town, South Africa. (Image credit: Netflix)

A delightful docuseries filmed not in the icy cold of Antarctica but in the warm climes of South Africa, where jackass penguins mingle with the local human population on the beaches of Simon's Town near Cape Town. As always, they are irresistible.

Midway, 9pm, Sky Cinema Premiere/NOW

Nick Jonas is part of the all-star cast. (Image credit: Sky Cinema Premiere)

Disaster movie specialist Roland Emmerich (Independence Day) tackles World War Two in this distinctly old-fashioned but genuinely stirring war movie about the 1942 Battle of Midway, between the US and Japanese, which turned the tide in the Pacific six months after the attack on Pearl Harbor. His characters – Ed Skrein’s cocky flyboy turned stalwart leader Dick Best; Patrick Wilson’s intelligence officer Edwin Layton; and Woody Harrelson’s shrewd Admiral Nimitz – are cut from familiar cloth. But Emmerich’s foursquare approach pays dividends, particularly when it comes to the copious battle scenes. His film is mostly accurate and faithful to actual events.

Wimbledon, from 12.30pm, BBC1 & BBC2

Michael Ball's Wonderful Wales

