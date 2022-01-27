‘The Masked Singer’ UK bosses forced to change clues after fans rumble identities

'The Masked Singer' UK bosses have had to make a slight change to the clues this year.

The Masked Singer UK season 3 has had the nation wildly guessing and yelling “take it off!” at the TV after the arrival of the third series.

However, the clues seem to have become increasingly difficult this year, which is an intentional change to the show after fans were guessing who was underneath the masks by finding the answers on Google.

Bandicoot TV boss Derek McLean revealed to the Daily Star that they made a blunder when lots of people managed to guess Denise Van Outen as Fox in the 2020 series due to using a clue about her collecting teapots.

“We thought it was a great clue and no one would pick up on it. Turns out if you Google ‘Denise Van Outen and teapots’ it’s there in loads of articles,” he said.

“It was a massive learning curve. Everything is findable. If you think you can Google the answer now it’s not going to be there. People might say our clues are tough but we love all the mad guessing.

"Everyone might want them to be like the quick crossword in The Times but what we are is the cryptic crossword in The Telegraph.”

Fans guessed that Denise Van Outen was fox in 'The Masked Singer' UK. (Image credit: ITV)

His colleague Dan Nettleton added: “More names are out there on social media this year than last year. People have cracked many of them.”

“There is one celebrity that no one has got yet. People are miles away from guessing it,” he teased.

Five celebrities have been unmasked so far, including lead singer of Keane, Tom Chaplin who was Poodle, tennis star Pat Cash as Bagpipes, singer Will Young was the voice behind Lionfish, Chandelier was M People singer Heather Small, and TV legend Gloria Hunniford was Snow Leopard.

Snow Leopard was TV royalty Gloria Hunniford! (Image credit: ITV)

This week, singer and actor Olly Alexander is joining the panel as a guess detective — but will he guess any of them correctly?

NEXT WEEK 👀 Double the CLUES, double UNMASKING 🕵️‍♀️🕵️‍♂️ And GUEST DETECTIVE @alexander_olly joins our PANEL 🤩 #MaskedSingerUK pic.twitter.com/ifVKLBuEa0January 22, 2022 See more

The new series of The Masked Singer continues on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings.