Ready to dazzle The Masked Singer UK stage in all of their sparkling glory is Chandelier!

As the 12 latest costumes have been released, will Chandelier manage to put on a spellbinding performance that lights up the stage and has us swinging from our light fixtures? We’ll have to wait and see!

But meanwhile, let’s take a look at some of our guesses as to who could be the glittering Chandelier.

Who is Chandelier in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK? Verbal clues...

“Lighting up the room with their performance, meet Chandelier,” is the clue that’s been revealed for this costume.

Could this clue signify an interior designer of some kind? Interior designer and TV personality Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has used his expertise to decorate houses in many interior design programs over the years, including Changing Rooms, Showhouse Showdown, My Lottery Dream Home International and was a guest judge on Interior Design Masters.

Laurence has also dipped his toes into the music industry as he appeared as a judge on the series Popstar to Operastar in 2010, where pop stars were trained to perform opera songs.

Although not an interior designer, DIY SOS star Nick Knowles has a lot of knowledge surrounding home renovations and has helped light up people’s lives by transforming their homes. So, could he light up the room with his singing?

Who is Chandelier in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK? Costume clues...

We had to take a second look to spot the white boat balancing on top of Chandelier. Could this be a big clue as to who it could be? TV presenter and former cruise ship singer Jane McDonald has embarked on many TV travel shows, such as Cruising with Jane McDonald and Cruising with Jane McDonald: Down Under.

She has also appeared in the BBC documentary The Cruise. Due to being a popular singer, she may be an easy spot for some viewers. However, Grammy award-winning singer Joss Stone managed to win The Masked Singer last year as Sausage, so she may surprise us.

Could Jane McDonald be under the Chandelier? (Image credit: Viacom Studios UK)