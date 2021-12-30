Who is Chandelier in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK?
By Grace Morris published
Who is Chandelier in 'The Masked Singer UK'? Who could be lying beneath the sparkling beads of Chandelier?
Ready to dazzle The Masked Singer UK stage in all of their sparkling glory is Chandelier!
As the 12 latest costumes have been released, will Chandelier manage to put on a spellbinding performance that lights up the stage and has us swinging from our light fixtures? We’ll have to wait and see!
But meanwhile, let’s take a look at some of our guesses as to who could be the glittering Chandelier.
Who is Chandelier in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK? Verbal clues...
“Lighting up the room with their performance, meet Chandelier,” is the clue that’s been revealed for this costume.
Could this clue signify an interior designer of some kind? Interior designer and TV personality Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen has used his expertise to decorate houses in many interior design programs over the years, including Changing Rooms, Showhouse Showdown, My Lottery Dream Home International and was a guest judge on Interior Design Masters.
Laurence has also dipped his toes into the music industry as he appeared as a judge on the series Popstar to Operastar in 2010, where pop stars were trained to perform opera songs.
Although not an interior designer, DIY SOS star Nick Knowles has a lot of knowledge surrounding home renovations and has helped light up people’s lives by transforming their homes. So, could he light up the room with his singing?
Who is Chandelier in ‘The Masked Singer’ UK? Costume clues...
We had to take a second look to spot the white boat balancing on top of Chandelier. Could this be a big clue as to who it could be? TV presenter and former cruise ship singer Jane McDonald has embarked on many TV travel shows, such as Cruising with Jane McDonald and Cruising with Jane McDonald: Down Under.
She has also appeared in the BBC documentary The Cruise. Due to being a popular singer, she may be an easy spot for some viewers. However, Grammy award-winning singer Joss Stone managed to win The Masked Singer last year as Sausage, so she may surprise us.
The new series of The Masked Singer returns to ITV on Saturday, Jan. 1 at 7.30pm — see our TV Guide for full listings.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film, and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off, and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.