'Cruising with Jane McDonald' 2021 — release date, locations, and everything you need to know

Cruising with Jane McDonald 2021 returns this month, where the singer will take us on more exciting journeys around the world. Setting sail on some of the biggest and most luxurious cruise ships, she'll explore picturesque locations starting with a trip to the Caribbean.

The new series marks Jane's return to the channel, after previously making the decision to step down to focus on music and "exciting new projects", but now the much-loved presenter is back for more cruising.

Here's what we know about the series so far...

Cruising with Jane McDonald returns on Sunday May 9 at 9pm on Channel 5. This will be the seventh season of the popular programme, with previous episodes available on demand via My5.

Jane stood on the deck of Sky Princess. (Image credit: Viacom Studios UK)

Where does Jane go in the new series?

Cruising with Jane McDonald 2021 sees the presenter travelling south-east from Fort Lauderdale in Florida toward the private resort of Princess Cays on the island of Eleuthera. She will also head to the Virgin Isles and St Thomas, before ending on the island of St Martin

In the second episode, Jane visits the Grand Cayman to try horse-riding along the beach. Then, she boards a submarine off the coast of Honduras where she'll discover the wonders of the ocean. Finally, her trip concludes on the Mexican island of Cozumel where she'll enjoy a local carnival.

Jane dancing alongside local carnival dancers in Cozumel. (Image credit: Viacom Studios UK)

What else should we know?

In the new series of Cruising with Jane McDonald, the cruise ship Sky Princess will take centre stage and viewers will get to see inside the massive 3,660-guest vessel. Jane will board the ship on a 14-night cruise in the Caribbean where she'll try out the OceanMedallion wearable device, which replaces the traditional cruise card with innovative technology.

The device makes contactless payments much easier, and includes touchless embarkation, keyless stateroom entry, and on demand food, drinks and retail items delivered anywhere on board. Fancy!

Jane McDonald in a submarine. (Image credit: Viacom Studios UK)

Is there a trailer?

There's no trailer for the new series, but you can get a taste of what to expect by watching the original trailer. There's lots of gorgeous locations, tasty food, and plenty of entertainment that might inspire you to start planning your own dream holiday.