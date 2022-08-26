Strictly Come Dancing couple announce exciting news they're having a baby

Strictly Come Dancing winners Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have made the exciting announcement that they are having a baby.

The documentary maker shared the happy news on her Instagram account with a snap of a Polaroid picture cradling her baby bump.

She captioned the post: "Gaaaaaaang..... We are having a baby! 🤪 So bloody delighted. Kev, you're magic, I love youuuu. ❤"

The couple met in 2018 after they were partnered together for Strictly Come Dancing, where they went on to win the coveted Glitterball trophy.

After 7 years of being a Strictly professional dancer, Kevin decided to leave the show in 2020 as he wanted to move onto other things.

At the time he said: “Since first being called 'Kevin From Grimsby' by Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2013 I have experienced the highs of five finals, winning a Guinness World record on It Takes Two, the Strictly Arena tour glitterball and then the ultimate of winning the 2018 series with Stacey Dooley.

“After finishing last series with the Children In Need trophy and the Christmas special I want to leave on a high and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career.”

He is now playing the main role in the musical theatre show Strictly Ballroom The Musical alongside former EastEnders star Maisie Smith.

Stacey and Kevin won the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey, whose recent project includes Stacey Dooley: Inside the Convent, revealed in an interview with The Telegraph (opens in new tab) that she loves her job, but didn't expect the intrusions into her private life.

The 34-year-old Luton-born filmmaker said: “I do love my job. But I suppose what I hadn’t anticipated when I became a bit more public-facing was the intrusion into my personal life. I hadn’t realised there would be such an appetite for it. That, I don’t love. But my job itself is wicked.”

Stacey added she found the attention funny because she ‘is so boring’.

“There’s no part of me that’s remotely hedonistic. I don’t drink or do drugs. I am so strait-laced.”