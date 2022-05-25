Maisie Smith announces new career move as she joins Strictly Ballroom The Musical

Former EastEnders star Maisie Smith has taken on a big career move as she makes her musical theatre debut in the upcoming UK tour of Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom The Musical.

Maisie will be joining ex Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin Clifton as they play the two lead characters of the award-winning show.

This isn’t the first time that the pair have worked together, as they won the 2019 Strictly Come Dancing special for Children In Need, before Maisie stunned the nation with her dance moves the following year when she took part in the main show and became a finalist.

Kevin Clifton as Scott. (Image credit: Strictly Ballroom The Musical)

Based on Baz Luhrmann’s 1992 film of the same name, Strictly Ballroom The Musical follows rebellious young ballroom dancer Scott Hastings (Kevin Clifton) who has an unlikely romance with passionate beginner dancer Fran (Maisie Smith).

With Scott's daring dance style, the pair find the courage to go against tradition and discover that their steps don't need to be strictly ballroom to win.

Maisie Smith as Fran. (Image credit: Strictly Ballroom The Musical)

Set amongst the Australian ballroom scene, the show is accompanied by a book written by Luhrmann and Craig Pierce and features hit songs such as "Time After Time", "Love is in the Air" and "Perhaps Perhaps Perhaps".

The tour is also set to include new songs by celebrated artists Sia, David Foster and Eddie Perfect.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood, who is set to direct and co-choreograph the show, told What’s On Stage (opens in new tab): "I'm delighted that the super talented Maisie Smith is joining Kevin Clifton on the Strictly Ballroom UK tour. I can't wait to see them dance together again. Expect some sexy moves, sizzling costumes and a simply sensational evening! I know that they'll both be FAB-U-LOUS!"

The production begins at Portsmouth's Kings Theatre on 26 September 2022, before waltzing across the nation and ending in Bristol on 15 July 2023.

You can buy tickets to see the show by visiting this link: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/strictly-ballroom/ (opens in new tab)