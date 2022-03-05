'Stacey Dooley: Inside The Convent': how the presenter got on living with nuns

For her new BBC1 documentary Stacey Dooley: Inside The Convent the award-winning presenter is channelling Call The Midwife by spending 10 days in a real-life Nonnatus House to discover whether some spiritual reflection could help her find a more meaningful life.

So how did a lively bundle of energy like former Strictly Come Dancing winner Stacey get on in her life among the nuns? Here's everything you need to know about BBC1's Stacey Dooley: Inside The Convent...

Stacey Dooley with Kevin Clifton her pro partner in 'Strictly Come Dancing' and now partner in life. (Image credit: BBC)

Stacey Dooley: Inside The Convent will launch on BBC1 on Wednesday March 9 at 10.35pm. It will be shown on BBC Wales at 11.05pm and Northern Ireland at 12.05am. After its BBC1 release date the documentary will be available on BBCiPlayer.

What happens in 'Stacey Dooley: Inside The Convent'?

Stacey Dooley: Inside The Convent should be very insightful. Stacey isn’t religious and has never even been to church. But as always she's very open to new experiences and seeing many different walks of life.

"In these unsettling times I’ve been starting to think, What do I really want, what’s it all about?" says Stacey, who lives with her partner, former Strictly pro Kevin Clifton. "Kev can’t believe I’m doing it. He thinks I’m just going to come back from this experience exactly the same woman, which may be true!"

Stacey heads off to Yorkshire and St Hilda’s Priory, Whitby, to stay with the Sisters at The Order of the Holy Paraclete Anglican Religious Community, who have all taken vows of poverty, obedience and celibacy. During her stay she follows their strict timetable of work, reading and prayer, which begins with chapel at 6am, followed by a silent breakfast and several hours of chores.

"Being quiet during mealtimes feels really strange to me. The last time I ate in silence I’d had an argument and was sulking!’ says Stacey. "But the idea that you can take pleasure from mundane chores is quite a revelation. It’s about placing meaning on everything you do and not just the big, loud achievements."

Stacey finds getting pleasure from mundane chores is quite a revelation. (Image credit: BBC)

Does Stacey's stay with nuns change her?

By the end of her 10-day stay with the nuns of St Hilda’s Priory, Stacey reflects on what it's really meant to her. But has living so simply and quietly changed Stacey’s attitude to life?

"I definitely feel like it’s been enlightening," Stacey says. "I’ve had the opportunity to really sit with myself, recognise what I like about myself, as well as the less appealing traits!"

Is there a 'Stacey Dooley: Inside The Convent' trailer?

Sadly there isn't a trailer for Stacey Dooley: Inside The Convent so you'll just have to watch!