Cooking With The Stars season 2 — everything we know

Cooking With The Stars is back on ITV in 2022 for a second season! If you’re ready to see celebs beaten by their blancmange or frazzled by their flambé, then it’s time to tune in.

With Emma Willis and Tom Allen back hosting, this series will feature another eight celebrities who'll be mentored by professional chefs, including Jean-Christophe Novelli, Judy Joo and Tony Singh. The chefs will guide them through a series of exciting cooking battles in order to take them from passionate amateurs to restaurant level chefs.

“Tom and I had so much fun last series and I’m looking forward to getting back into the kitchen,” says Emma. “The pressure the celebs are under is real and once the competition starts heating up everybody wants to win, but I’m hoping there isn’t as much blood as last series!”

Tom adds: “Last series was so exciting. Emma Willis and I have been polishing our frying pans in preparation – we have so much fun working together. The celebrities are being trained by some of the best chefs in the business and with the clock ticking it’s always tense to see if they’ll improve their cooking enough each week to measure up to the judges’ high standards.”

So here's everything you need to know about ITV's Cooking With The Stars series 2...

ITV hasn't revealed a release date for Cooking With The Stars series 2 just yet, but we know it's coming in 2022 and likely to happen in the next few months. Keep your eyes peeled here as we'll update as soon as we hear.

How Cooking With The Stars works

As a reminder, Cooking With The Stars sees eight famous faces who consider themselves fairly proficient in the kitchen partnering up with renowned chefs, such as Clodagh McKenna and Jack Stein, who will teach them how to make restaurant quality food. The chefs will guide them through a series of exciting challenges and the bottom two contestants will have to fight for their place in the competition by creating a dish without help from their mentor. The dishes will then be blind tested by all the professional chefs and the loser will be eliminated.

Cooking with the Stars hosts Emma Willis and Tom Allen

Emma Willis previously hosted I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! Now from 2007-2008 and Big Brother’s Little Brother in 2010. She then hosted Celebrity Big Brother and Big Brother itself. She presented The Voice Kids, The Voice UK and The Circle, plus starred in the W documentary Emma Willis: Delivering Babies, where she trained as a midwifery assistant. She currently host The Great Home Transformation on Channel 4.

Comedian Tom Allen is a regular on panel shows such as Mock the Week, 8 out of 10 Cats and QI. He hosted Quizness and The Island and presents on The Apprentice: You’re Fired and The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice.

Cooking With The Stars will again be co-presented by the cheeky pairing of Emma Willis and Tom Allen. (Image credit: ITV)

Cooking with the Stars — the 2022 celebrity contestants

The celebrities taking part Cooking With The Stars for series 2 are being kept closely under wraps by ITV at the moment but keep an eye on this page and we’ll update you as soon as they are announced. The last series featured celebrities such as Johnny Vegas, Shirley Ballas and Naughty Boy, so we feel sure you can expect some big TV names.

Johnny Vegas on Cooking With The Stars in 2021. (Image credit: South Shore)

The professional chefs on Cooking With The Stars series 2

This year’s professional mentors on Cooking With The Stars are British chef and TV presenter Rosemary Shrager, chef and business owner Ronnie Murray, chef director Jack Stein, Korean chef and restaurateur Judy Joo, Michelin Starred French chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, Scottish chef and restaurateur Tony Singh MBE, author and regular chef on This Morning Clodagh McKenna and restaurateur and TV personality Mike Reid.