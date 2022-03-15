The Island — release date, celebrity guests and everything we know about Tom Allen’s new show

The Island is a new entertainment show that sees comedian and presenter Tom Allen in the role of cruise Captain as four comedians compete to dream up the ultimate new island.

Tom, is in charge of the SS Unsinkable which has unfortunately run aground. Thankfully there are four undiscovered islands that his passengers can go and live on but which will be the most appealing?

Here we tell you everything you need to know and chat to Tom Allen who reveals what’s in store...

The Island will begin on Wednesday, March 23 at 10pm on Dave and UKTV Play.

How many episodes are there of The Island?

There are eight episodes in total of The Island.

Host Tom Allen will be keeping proceedings under control on The Island. (Image credit: UKTV )

What is the format of The Island?

Each week four comedians will devise plans and come up with creative solutions on how their island is going to be run through a number of questions and challenges. The cruise passengers, (the live studio audience), must then decide whose island they’d most like to live on.

Tom says, “It’s very creative. As kids, we’re always pretending we live in a certain magical place. As adults, we forget that, but imagination is a massive part of being a human being and that's what I love about this show. It really connects with people's imaginations."

Comedian, author and broadcaster Sara Pascoe is one of the contestants on The Island. (Image credit: UKTV )

Who are four comedians competing on The Island?

Sara Pascoe, Ahir Shah, Johnny Vegas and Ninia Benjamin are the four comedians who will be on the show across all eight episodes.

Ahir Shah is one of the four comedians on board. (Image credit: UKTV )

Tom says, “There is such a contrast between them all. Ninia Benjamin I’ve known for years, she’s a brilliant comedian and exquisitely eccentric. Of course, if you give Johnny Vegas an island to create, he’s going to come out with some very ridiculous things. Ahir Shah is very bright and thoughtful, he called his island after a 19th-century explorer. And Sara brings an intellectual but playful approach."

Ninia Benjamin on The Island. (Image credit: UKTV )

What kind of challenges will be happening on The Island?

The first episode sees Johnny, Sara, Ninia and Ahir tasked with deciding what their islands will be named, who will be their Chief of Police and what the national drink will be. They also get their hands dirty making clay busts of themselves so their islanders know what they look like.

Their creations are then judged by The Great Pottery Throw Down judge, Richard Miller.

Johnny Vegas lets his imagination run riot on The Island. (Image credit: UKTV )

Tom says, “We have several physical challenges, including an Olympics, creating posters. All sorts of things. What I love is that it kind of reminds you of being at school where you’ve got a project to do."

One challenge sees the comedians creating clay busts of themselves. (Image credit: UKTV )

Is anyone giving cruise ‘Captain’ Tom Allen a helping hand on The Island?

Yes! Comedians Kemah Bob and Jason Forbes will be on hand to assist Tom. The pair will bring ‘live’ updates and reports from the four islands to see how progress is going and make sure nothing is missed. “They announce the challenges and the winners,” says Tom. "They’re so sharp and surreal and we have a lot of fun playing around with them."

Kemah Bob and Jason Forbes are Tom Allen's helpful assistants! (Image credit: UKTV )

Who came up with the idea for The Island?

The series is devised and executive produced by comedian friends James Acaster, Ed Gamble, Lloyd Langford and John Robins.

Tom says, "The four of them were stuck in New York together because of a snowstorm and tried to entertain themselves while they were waiting to get a plane home. They started asking questions about what they would do if they ran their own island. ‘What would you have as your mode of transport? Who would you have as your head of state?’“

And so the idea for the show was hatched!

What other shows is The Island host Tom Allen in?

Tom has been a regular on our TV screens for sometime now. He is best-known for hosting An Extra Slice, the spin-off to The Great British Bake Off.

He is also host of The Apprentice: You’re Fired where each week he chats to the candidates who have been fired by Lord Alan Sugar.

For the past three years he has also hosted Bake Off: The Professionals but recently announced he would be stepping down.

He will be replaced by Loose Woman and TV personality, Stacey Solomon.

Speaking about his exit, Tom said: “I’ve had the best time co-hosting The Professionals down in Sussex with my wonderful friend Liam (Charles) but now is the time to move on.”

The Island will air on Wednesday, March 23 at 10pm on Dave and UKTV Play.