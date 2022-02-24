Stacey Solomon to replace Tom Allen as 'Bake Off: The Professionals' host

Stacey Solomon will be replacing comedian Tom Allen as host of Bake Off: The Professionals, a spin-off show of the hit Channel 4 baking competition The Great British Bake Off.

The exciting news was announced on The Great British Bake Off's official Twitter account, where they shared a picture of Stacey alongside former Bake Off contestant Liam Charles, and judges Benoit Blin and Cherish Finden with the caption: “Choux la la! We're chuffed to announce that @StaceySolomon will be joining @LiamCBakes, @BenoitBlin_MCA and @Cherish_Finden for the next series of Bake Off: The Professionals. Welcome to the petit fours-ome, Stacey! #GBBO.”

The show sees 12 teams of professional pastry chefs compete against each other to be crowned the pastry chef champion and win the coveted silver platter.

The Loose Women star is no stranger to the Bake Off tent as she competed in Celebrity Bake Off in 2018, where she competed against the likes of Diversity dancer Perri Kiely and Alan Sugar’s aide Nick Hewer.

Stacey took to social media to announce the news: "I’m going to be presenting Bake Off: The Professionals this year! I was so excited when they asked me, I've filmed a couple of episodes and it's just been so much fun.

"Everyone is so lovely and I basically count them in and say 'ready steady go' and then I just eat cake all day. It's such a cool job, I love it so much. I'm just so excited about it, I can't wait to film the rest of it and I can't wait for you to see it."

In other news, this year’s Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer recently announced their star-studded line-up, which sees Great British Bake Off host Matt Lucas donning an apron this time, as well as Strictly Come Dancing star Motsi Mabuse and Death in Paradise legend Ben Miller.

Other stars set to try their baking skills in the tent are: Katherine Kelly, Sir Mo Farah, Ellie Goulding, and many more.

Previous episodes of The Great British Bake Off are available to watch on All4.