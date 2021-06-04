‘Cooking With The Stars’ — presenters, celebrities, professional chefs, and everything you need to know

Cooking With The Stars will be presented by Emma Willis.

Emma Willis and Tom Allen, two of telly-land’s top presenters, make for an inspired pairing for ITV’s new celebrity series Cooking With The Stars.

Emma, 45, (Big Brother, The Circle, Delivering Babies) and Tom, 37, (The Apprentice: You’re Fired, There’s Something About Movies, Quizness) oversee eight celebrities, as they’re appointed to professional chefs, who aim to mentor them from amateur cooks to restaurant level chefs.

The stars taking part are Griff Rhys-Jones, Shirley Ballas, Naughty Boy, Denise Van Outen, Catherine Tyldesley, Harry Judd, Johnny Vegas, and AJ Odudu.

The professional chefs are Rosemary Shrager, Nisha Katona, Joseph Denison Carey, Ronnie Murray, Jack Stein, Judy Joo, Tristan Welch, and Francesco Mazzeri.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series, the celebrity contestants, and their gourmet guides…

Filming on the series has completed and Cooking With The Stars is due to air as part of ITV’s Summer 2021 schedule. It will also be available on the ITV Hub. There are currently no plans to air Cooking With The Stars in the US.

The celebrities in Cooking With The Stars and where you know them from

Griff Rhys-Jones

Comedian and actor Griff Rhys-Jones, 67, is best known as half of comedy duo Smith & Jones with Mel Smith. Career highlights include Not the Nine O’Clock News, The World According to Smith & Jones, Demob, Mine All Mine, Griff’s Great Britain, and It’ll Be Alright on the Night.

Shirley Ballas

Shirley Ballas, 60, is best known for being a judge on Strictly Come Dancing. She also makes regular appearances on Loose Women, The One Show, The Graham Norton Show, Lorraine, Sunday Brunch and Morning Live.

Naughty Boy

DJ and songwriter Shahid Khan, 36, is best known by his stage name Naughty Boy and has collaborated with some of the biggest stars in the music industry, including Emeli Sandé and Ed Sheeran. His TV appearances include Celebrity Juice, Sunday Brunch, The X Factor, and All Round to Mrs Brown’s.

Denise Van Outen

Presenter, actor and West End star Denise Van Outen, 47, is best known as a host on The Big Breakfast, a judge on Any Dream Will Do, and as the narrator of The Only Way is Essex. Her acting credits include Babes in the Wood, Where the Heart Is, EastEnders, and Neighbours. She was runner up in Strictly Come Dancing 2012.

Catherine Tyldesley

Actor Catherine Tyldesley, 37, became a household name after her role as life-loving barmaid Eva Price on Coronation Street. She’s also starred in Holby City, Emmerdale, Trollied, Scarborough, and Viewpoint. She took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2019.

Harry Judd

McFly drummer Harry Judd was a familiar face on Top of the Pops, CD:UK, and chat shows including Today with Des and Mel, Richard and Judy, and The New Paul O’Grady Show in the band’s heyday. More recently he has made guest appearances on Sunday Brunch, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, and This Morning. He won Strictly Come Dancing in 2011.

Johnny Vegas

Comedy actor Johnny Vegas, 50, is a regular on the TV circuit, and a welcome guest on everything from past favourites Shooting Stars and Never Mind the Buzzcocks to current shows Sunday Brunch, Celebrity Gogglebox, and Taskmaster. Other credits include Moone Boy, Benidorm, Murder, They Hope, and Johnny Vegas: Carry on Glamping.

AJ Odudu

Presenter AJ Odudu, 33, is best known for co-presenting Big Brother spin offs with Emma Willis and Rylan Clark. She’s also taken part in Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and House of Games. Other appearances include Lorraine, Don’t Rock the Boat, and Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Toe steppin with the lovely @ShirleyBallas ❤️💃🏽😂#cookingwiththestars #naughty

How does Cooking With The Stars work?

The premise of Cooking With The Stars is a recipe for success.

Each celebrity is trained by their mentor chef to prepare dishes which are then judged by the remaining professionals.

The celebrities that find themselves in the bottom two must then battle it out for their place to remain in the competition. In order to do this they must create a dish of their own - without help from their mentor.

Each dish is then judged in a blind taste test by all the professional chefs!

An ITV insider explains: “The result of this eliminator will be decided by a blind tasting judgement from the professional chefs. Unaware of whose food they are tasting, the greatest supporter could swiftly and unwittingly become the worst critic and vote for their protege to leave the competition.”

The professional chefs of Cooking With The Stars and where you know them from

Rosemary Shrager

Chef and TV presenter Rosemary Shrager, 70, is best known for her appearances on Ladette to Lady, The Real Marigold Hotel, The Real Marigold on Tour, and Best Leftovers Ever! She also starred in I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! in 2012.

Nisha Katona

The founder of Mowgli Street Food Nisha Katona, 49, is best known for Top of the Shop with Tom Kerridge, Recipes That Made Me, The One Show, and Secrets of Your Supermarket Food.

Joseph Denison Carey

A co-founder of The Bread and Butter Supper Club, twentysomething Joseph Denison Carey is a regular chef on This Morning, and has guest cooked for Ainsley Harriott on Ainsley’s Food We Love.

Ronnie Murray

Celebrated chef and business owner Ronnie Murray, 42, has experience as a competitor himself as he took part in both The Great British Menu in 2016 and Million Pound Menu in 2018. He’s also appeared on Sunday Brunch.

Jack Stein

A regular on Steph’s Packed Lunch Jack Stein 36 is also known for his appearances on Saturday Kitchen, Sunday Brunch, and as co-presenter of Wine, Dine & Stein with his brother Charlie. And yes Jack is the son of world-famous chef Rick Stein and restaurateur Jill Stein.

Judy Joo



Judy Joo, 46 is an internationally renowned chef specialising in Korean cuisine. She’s best known for her appearances in Iron Chef UK, Iron Chef America, and Korean Food Made Simple.

Tristan Welch

Tristan Welch, 42, was a contestant on The Great British Menu in 2009. He’s since appeared in Chopped, Saturday Kitchen, and Snackmasters.

Francesco Mazzeri

Prestigious Italian chef Francesco Mazzeri, 47, has appeared on Celebrity MasterChef, Saturday Kitchen, Saturday Morning with James Martin, and Snackmasters.

Cooking with the stars Coming to your 📺 in the summer 🥷🏻

Is there a trailer?

A trailer isn’t available at the moment, but check back for updates.