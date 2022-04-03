The Great Home Transformation with Emma Willis and Nick Grimshaw — release date, trailer and how it works

The Great Home Transformation on Channel 4 is is presented by Emma Willis and Nick Grimshaw.

The Great Home Transformation on Channel 4 sees Emma Willis team up with Nick Grimshaw for a lot of home decorating sessions. The presenters are travelling across the country to help families change their homes in just three days with the help of a life-changing truck which shows the families exactly what they can achieve. "It’s called “The Truck of Wonder” – and you’ll want to live in it!" laughs Emma Willis. ‘It’s a giant 3D immersive mobile ‘moodboard’."

So here's all you need to know about Channel 4 series The Great Home Transformation, with Emma Willis and Nick Grimshaw giving us an interview to explain what happens...

The Great Home Transformation is a six-part series that begins on Channel 4 on Wednesday April 6 at 8pm. Each episode will then become available on streaming service All 4.

Is there a trailer for The Great Home Transformation?

Yes Channel 4 has released a trailer for The Great Home Transformation which shows Nick Grimshaw, Emma Willis and their Truck Of Wonder. Take a look below...

What appealed about presenting The Great Home Transformation?

Both Nick Grimshaw and Emma Willis are excited about The Great Home Transformation...

Nick Grimshaw says: "I’m obsessed with all things design and interiors – and I love the Willis!"

Emma Willis says: "For me, it’s the show I want to watch. When I put the kids to bed, I either want a home makeover or a medical programme. I’ve done a medical show [Delivering Babies on W Channel], so this was perfect."

Tell us more about the Truck Of Wonder…

Emma says: "It’s a giant 3D immersive mobile moodboard. First, we put specialist motion cameras in each home that track the families movements and generate heat maps to tell our designer, Alex, which areas are most used and under-used. Alex re-jigs the layout, tailor-makes storage and design solutions, and recreates the improved rooms inside the truck. It’s exciting to walk in and see them."

Nick says: "What’s great is that the family then get involved and help create that vision inside their own homes. They get their hands dirty with us."

Who do you help first?

Emma says: "I get emotional when the weather changes, so it was bound to affect me!

Nick says: "The second episode is the most emotional when we help a family living in a rental house who feel they can’t do anything to it. They had a big living room and Dad would try to work one end, while his kids were gaming in the other. It just didn’t work so we put removable glass doors down the middle so they all had their own space."

Emma adds: "And to brighten up the dark walls, we found removable wallpaper. And we swapped their too-big table for a small one they could sit and chat easier around."

Nick says: "When we left, the Mum said, ‘I thought I’d never hear my husband laugh again but you’ve made him happy.’ I cried for three hours afterwards!"

The Great Home Transformation sees Emma Willis and Nick Grimshaw helping people with the decorating. (Image credit: C4)

Emma Willis on decorating inspection duty! (Image credit: Channel 4)

Have you picked up any DIY tips yourself?

Emma laughs: "We learnt how to hang wallpaper, tiling…"

Nick adds: "I learnt how to do panelling and lay floors – stuff I never thought I could do. Hopefully, it’ll encourage viewers to give it a try. You can do it!"

Nick Grimshaw picked up handy tips on painting walls. (Image credit: Channel 4)

What are your own homes like style-wise?

Emma explains: "I’m not sure! We did a big project and remodelled and extended our house, and by the end, when it was painted, I just wanted to stop! Six years later, I’m starting to think, ‘I really need some colour on the walls…"

Nick says: "Mine’s quite simple, but not minimal. I do collect things and like bits on display showing parts of my life. I like it to feel homely. I’m definitely keen to declutter after doing this show, though!"