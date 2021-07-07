'The Circle' host Emma Willis reveals why she'd love to do 'Strictly Come Dancing'
By Lucy Buglass
Could we see Emma Willis taking to the dance floor soon?
The Circle's Emma Willis has revealed she'd be interested in joining the coveted Strictly Come Dancing line-up, but sadly her schedule had never made time for her to join the BBC1 dancing competition.
Explaining her love for the series, Emma told The Sun: "If I had time, I would do it in a heartbeat. I absolutely love it. I’ve been asked in the past but it’s always the time of year when we’re filming The Voice and The Circle.
“The Circle is not happening this year, but let’s hope The Voice is — otherwise I will be doing Strictly.”
The Circle ended after three seasons, saying in a statement: "In much the same way as when we originally commissioned The Circle, Channel 4 has a responsibility to continually look at how we reinvent and create space for new ideas, and so we have decided not to commission the show for a fourth season."
This could give Emma an opportunity to finally take part in Strictly, but so far the star-studded line up has not been confirmed by the BBC and fans are waiting with bated breath to see who'll be competing this year.
Last year, it was Oti Mabuse and comedian partner Bill Bailey who lifted the glitterball trophy, beating HRVY and Janette, Maisie and Gorka, and Jamie and Karen in the final.
There have been some big changes for Strictly 2021, including news that Janette Manrara would be presenting It Takes Two and that Anton Du Beke would be back on the judging panel this year.
Confirming he wouldn't be judging, Bruno Tonioli said: "Whilst I am gutted to not be on the show this year there is one person and one person only that could take my place — it’s just a shame they weren’t available... haha! Darlings I’m kidding, I’m kidding!
"Seriously though, I have to tell you, Anton IS Mr Strictly and if anybody is filling in for me, it has to be him. I honestly wouldn’t have it any other way and I am so excited to see him waggle his paddle."
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this autumn.
