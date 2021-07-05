'Love Island': Nick Grimshaw blasts Sunday's episode as 'a waste of time' after that cliffhanger ending

Love Island 2021 ended its first week with another cliffhanger on Sunday, 4 July, and DJ Nick Grimshaw clearly shared many viewers' frustrations!

The entire episode centered on the newest bombshell to enter the villa, 29-year-old Rachel Finni. Rachel made her appearance after the first full round of recoupling last Friday. With Brad McClelland and Chuggs Wallis left single, both lads were given just 24 hours to try and win Rachel’s affections, or they’d officially be dumped from the villa!

Given there wasn’t a new episode on Saturday night, viewers had to wait an extra day to find out who Rachel would pick, so everyone tuned in expecting to see Love Island 2021’s second dumping last night!

Despite the episode being about 15 minutes longer than episodes that aired throughout the week, we were still left on a massive cliffhanger at 10:15pm! Just as Rachel was about to reveal which boy she’d chosen to couple up with, the show cut to the credits, leaving us waiting till tomorrow night to find out!

The Dog House isn't looking so bad after all 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ASXuSnSnJjJuly 4, 2021 See more

Nick Grimshaw blasted the episode as a "waste of time", and added in another, swearier tweet "if I tune in tomorrow and she says the word “Chuggs” I am leaving the planet".

that was a WASTE OF TIME! I came round to friends house for that decision, will be sending my cab receipt to @itv2 for a reimbursement #LoveIslandJuly 4, 2021 See more

Nick Grimshaw was far from the only person who was frustrated with the latest episode, though! Plenty of fans took to social media to express how annoyed they were at the continued use of cliffhanger endings in the latest season!

EVERYDAY CLIFFHANGER. THROW THIS SEASON AWAY NOW. #loveislandJuly 4, 2021 See more

Honestly if it cuts off right before Rachel says the name I will scream… again. #LoveIslandJuly 4, 2021 See more

love island has already made us wait 2 days I cant do this #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/1ohlbE99WdJuly 4, 2021 See more

WHY DO WE CONSTANTLY GET LEFT ON CLIFFHANGERS IM SICK OF IT #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vQCbkb2BzUJuly 4, 2021 See more

You’re telling me there was an extra 12Minutes and STILL A CLIFFHANGER😭😭😭 whyyyyyy #loveisland pic.twitter.com/5b8QWZyDw1July 4, 2021 See more

Hopefully, tonight's episode of Love Island will be full of drama to make up for yesterday. At least we'll finally find out who Rachel has decided to pick and, crucially, who the first boy dumped from the villa will be!

Love Island 2021 continues Monday 5 July at 9pm on ITV2. You can catch up on ITV Hub and can also watch the latest episodes ad-free on BritBox the following morning.