Who is Chuggs Wallis on 'Love Island'? All you need to know

Chuggs Wallis is one of two male bombshells set to make a splash in Love Island 2021. Alongside fellow singleton, Liam Reardon, Chuggs will definitely cause a stir when he enters the villa tonight (July 1)!

When asked why he signed up for Love Island, Chuggs said: "I just feel like it's now or never. I'm only 23 but I'm scared of aging. Especially as half of my last year of uni was taken away and we had so many fun plans.

"With Covid and the pandemic, I feel like I've missed a year of my youth, so I'm really gagging to get it all back — make the most of it."

Here's everything you need to know about Chuggs Wallis!

Chuggs Wallis is one of the late entries into Love Island 2021. (Image credit: Lifted Entertainment / ITV)

How old is Chuggs Wallis?

Chuggs is 23.

Where is he from?

He is from Surrey.

What does Chuggs do for a living?

Chuggs is an entrepeneur, and runs a business making customised hats!

What is he looking for in a partner?

Chuggs says: "I need someone to be my best mate. I need someone who is going to muck in with my brothers, my family. I've got a mate who has a girlfriend, she plays rugby, golf, everything with us. She's great, she gets involved. I want something like that."

Who have you got your eye on in the villa?

"I'd probably say from first impressions Liberty, Chloe and Faye."

Will Chuggs' arrival spell trouble for Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish? Will he couple up with Faye Winter and leave Brad McClelland single? We'll have to wait to find out!

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday 28 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.