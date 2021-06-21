Who is Faye Winter on 'Love Island'? All you need to know

Faye Winter is one of the reality stars taking part in Love Island 2021.

She will be hoping to have a great time on the ITV reality hit and maybe even find love.

Talking about why she wanted to take part, Faye says: “In the last year we haven’t been able to experience anything. I’m open to anything. The opportunity came up so why wouldn’t I? I’d love to meet somebody, what better way to meet somebody than in the sun — amazing.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Faye Winter...

How old is Faye Winter?

Faye Winter is heading to Love Island. (Image credit: ITV)

Faye Winter is 26.

Where is she from?

Faye is from Devon.

What does Faye Winer do for a living?

Faye is a lettings manager. Talking about her job, she says: “I’m a lettings manager and I’ve got an amazing team. I go out and do valuations, win business for the company and I’ll do the odd viewing and find tenants.

"My main role is the sales side of things. I absolutely love it! I’ve actually only taken a sabbatical from work because in my ideal world, I’d love to go back to work. I try to make it as Selling Sunset as possible. I’m definitely there in the mini dresses, boobs out, bum out, turning up and you can see the wives say to their husband, ‘You’re staying outside’. It’s so fun.”

What would Faye like to do in the future?

Faye says: “I would like my own estate agency or my own charity shop. I want someone who I can go on holidays and stuff with for the next couple of years, and have a really fun time. And then start thinking about kids and serious things in three or four years' time.”

We wonder how Faye will get on in the villa?! Will she have lots of fun? And will she find love?

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday 28 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.