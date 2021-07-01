Who is Liam Reardon on 'Love Island'? All you need to know

Liam Reardon is one of two male bombshells set to make a splash in Love Island 2021. Alongside fellow singleton Chuggs Wallis, Liam is certain to turn a few heads when he makes his entrance to the villa later today (July 1)!

Talking about why he signed up for the show, Liam said: “I’m after a new partner. It’s been a while since I’ve had a girlfriend. I’m struggling to find one.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Liam Reardon, including who he fancies out of the girls still in the villa!

Liam is one of the youngest islanders in the villa. (Image credit: Lifted Entertainment / ITV)

How old is Liam Reardon?

Liam is 21.

Where is he from?

Liam Reardon is from Wales.

What does Liam do for a living?

Liam is a bricklayer, but he says he’s “too tall” for the job and has plenty of plans for the future! In five years’ time, Liam would “like to down tools and do a bit of property development."

He continued: “When I’m 30, living somewhere not in the UK. Part of me wants to be wealthy and successful, part of me wants to be living by the beach, run a bar, something on a smaller scale and be happy.”

What is Liam looking for in a partner?

Liam says: “They have to be fun, outgoing. A big thing for me is independence. I want them to want me, not need me.”

Who does Liam have his eye on in the villa?

“I think Kaz is really good-looking and has a great personality. I’m looking forward to getting to know her. And Chloe — I like her confidence and I’m intrigued to see what she’s about.”

Will Liam spell trouble for Kaz Kamwi and Toby Aromolaran? Or could he be the lad who splits up Aaron Francis and Chloe Burrows? You’ll have to tune into Love Island to find out!

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday 28 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.