Who is Kaz Kamwi on 'Love Island'? All you need to know

Kaz Kamwi is one of the reality stars who’s been announced for Love Island 2021.

She will be hoping to have a wonderful experience on the ITV reality hit and maybe even find love.

Talking about why she wanted to take part, Kaz says: “I like meeting new people, I’m ready to be in a relationship. Why not be in a place where people are looking for the same things as me?”

Asked about how her friends and family would describe her, she replies: “I’m fun, dramatic, spontaneous. Friendly as well. Light-hearted. Life is a party — I’m not the mum in the group, my friends are not looking at me to look after them!”

Here’s everything you need to know about Kaz Kamwi...

Can Kaz Kamwi find love? (Image credit: ITV)

How old is Kaz Kamwi?

Kaz Kamwi is 26.

Where is she from?

Kaz is from Essex.

What does Kaz Kamwi do for a living?

Kaz is a fashion blogger.

What is Kaz looking for in a partner?

Well, Kaz hasn’t actually revealed yet what she’s looking for. However, she has spoken about her worst ever date and it doesn’t sound good!

“A guy asked me out for dinner and he was ‘mystery dining’ the restaurant. I will never get over the fact that he made me pay, while he got to eat for free and he made me sit there while he did his review.”

Wow, that does sound like a pretty terrible date. Although I’m sure many of us have had worse! We wonder if Kaz will have more luck on Love Island? Or will it be a disaster like her date?

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday 28 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.