Who is Hugo Hammond on 'Love Island'? All you need to know

Hugo Hammond is looking forward to a summer of fun on Love Island.

Hugo Hammond is one of the contestants lined up for Love Island 2021.

He will be hoping to find love in the sun as the reality TV show starts on Monday 28th June.

When it comes to signing up for Love Island this year, Hugo admitted he is looking forward to a summer of fun: "I’ve been single for a while now. With the current climate, it’s been really hard to get back into dating. I saw it as an opportunity to have an amazing fun summer and put myself back out there."

Here is everything you need to know about Love Island 2021 contestant Hugo Hammond...

How old is Hugo Hammond?

Hugo is 24.

Where is he from?

Hugo is from Hampshire.

Hugo is looking for love this summer. (Image credit: ITV)

What does Hugo Hammond do for a living?

He is a P.E teacher and it is a job he is very passionate about...

"I teach secondary school PE. Absolutely love my job. I love all my sports. It’s great to be able to pass on that enthusiasm to be physically active to the younger generation and hopefully, they feel the same about me teaching them."

Hugo works as a P.E teacher in a secondary school. (Image credit: ITV)

What qualities will Hugo Hammond be bringing to Love Island?

It looks like Hugo could be teaching his fellow contestants a thing or two about cricket as he has played the sport professionally...

"I’ve played cricket for England PD (Physical Disability). I’ve been to Bangladesh, Dubai, I’ve been everywhere to play cricket. I was born with clubfoot. I had lots of operations when I was a kid. You can only really tell when I walk barefoot. I’ve got a really short achilles heel and walk slightly on my tip toes."

Love Island starts at 9pm on Monday 28 June on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.