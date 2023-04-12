Strictly Come Dancing presenter Rylan reveals why he's quit

Strictly Come Dancing star Rylan has made the decision to leave spin-off It Takes Two after presenting the show for four years.

The presenter has been a big part of the programme alongside co-hosts Zoe Ball and Janette Manrara but has decided to step down to seek out other opportunities.

Taking to social media, Rylan released a statement that read: "After 4 fantastic years, it's time for me to hang up my glittery jacket and say goodbye to It Takes Two.

"I've had the best time hosting the show alongside Janette and Zoe and I can't thank the amazing team enough for always putting on a great show.

"I've been welcomed into the Strictly family and will firmly hold that title dear to me. The time has come for me to pass on the baton to someone else and explore what else life has for me."

Been a pleasure @bbcstrictly x ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZA0y9tSr8aApril 12, 2023 See more

He concluded his emotional statement by saying: "Thank you Strictly, you will always have my heart and my dancing feet."

A new host will be announced in due course, but the BBC has expressed their gratitude for Rylan's time on the beloved spin-off, where he was praised for his "infectious personality" and "sass".

Kate Phillips, Director of BBC Unscripted said: "On behalf of BBC Two, BBC Daytime, and Strictly fans everywhere, I want to thank Rylan for entertaining audiences so brilliantly for the past four years on Strictly It Takes Two.

"Rylan’s infectious personality, his stand out sass and his genuine love for all the glitz and glamour of the ballroom, has been a big part of It Takes Two’s continued success."

She added: "Rylan will always be part of the Strictly family of course, but I know he‘ll be hugely missed by all the Strictly It Takes Two viewers, Janette and everyone else who works on the show."

Rylan joined It Takes Two in 2019, first co-hosting alongside Zoe Ball. He was then joined by former Strictly professional Janette Manrara, who joined the spin-off following Zoe's departure.

The spin-off is expected to return in the autumn alongside Strictly Come Dancing 2023, but right now it's too early for any specific details.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One and spin-off series It Takes Two airs on BBC Two. Episodes are also available on iPlayer.