Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up: the full celebrity list

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is back to bring some much-needed glitz and glamour to our weekends as 15 new celebrities prepare to show off their fancy footwork in hopes to win the Glitterball trophy.

The official line-up of the dancing competition has now been confirmed, with TV legends and sports stars all taking to the Strictly ballroom this year.

Last year, wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin and his dance partner Jowita Przystał were crowned the winners, but who will we be adding to our Strictly Come Dancing winners list this year?

Here is the confirmed Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up...

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up

Amanda Abbington

Amanda Abbington (Image credit: BBC)

Amanda Abbington was the first celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

She is best known for playing Mary Morstan in Sherlock and has a distinguished acting career that spans three decades, which has seen her star in some of the UK’s top drama TV series, including Mr Selfridge, Wolfe, and Desperate Measures.

Amanda also had a lead role in the series The Net and feature film The Lost King and performed in various plays in well renowned theatres across the country.

Amanda said of joining the show: “I’m thrilled to have been asked to do Strictly. I’m actually really shy and self-conscious so this will be a great opportunity for me to overcome those things! Plus, I get to learn to dance which I am incredibly excited about. I’m really looking forward to the training too, I’m quite competitive as my family and friends will tell you. I can’t wait to start!”

Angela Rippon CBE

Angela Rippon (Image credit: BBC)

Angela Rippon CBE was the second celebrity announced to be taking part in this year's competition.

TV legend Angela is an award-winning journalist, presenter, newsreader and author whose career spans over 50 years.

She currently presents BBC's Rip-Off Britain and is a regular on Morning Live and The One Show. Angela also presented the original Come Dancing between 1988 and 1991, so it's only right for her to dust off her dancing shoes and compete in this year's Strictly!

Angela shared her excitement about taking part in the show: “Having been a fan of Strictly since day one, and as a former presenter of Come Dancing, this will be quite an adventure for me. A scary one, considering I’m about to be 79. But I’m really looking forward to the challenge, and perhaps being able to learn to dance the Argentinian Tango!!”

Layton Williams

Layton Williams (Image credit: BBC)

Layton Williams was the next star added to the line-up and is best known as a stage and screen actor.

He has performed in London’s West End, giving performances as the title role in Billy Elliot and Everyone’s Talking About Jamie. His other stage shows include Thriller Live, Rent, Hairspray and New Adventures.

Layton has appeared in the hit British sitcom Bad Education alongside comedian Jack Whitehall, while also having roles in Beautiful People, Benidorm, The Cleaner, and I Hate Suzie.

Layton is the voice-over artist for the UK's first gay dating show, I Kissed a Boy on BBC.

He said: "Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It's time to bring it to the Ballroom. So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!"

Krishnan Guru-Murthy

Krishnan Guru-Murthy (Image credit: BBC)

Award-winning journalist Krishnan Guru-Murthy was the fourth celebrity confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing.

Krishnan is best known as the main anchor of Channel 4 News, as well as reporting for the foreign affairs series Unreported World and hosting live debates for Channel 4 during elections, referendums and major crises.

As well as covering major events since joining the team in 1998, he also commentates on live events for Channel 4 such as the Paralympics Ceremonies and presents other TV programmes including the first live televised Autopsy. On top of this, he presents the Channel 4 News podcast Ways to Change the World.

He started his TV career at the BBC presenting youth programmes before moving onto Newsround, Newsnight, BBC World and News 24.

He said of joining the show: “I’m surprised, delighted and slightly confused to find myself taking part in Strictly on the basis of ‘you only live once!’ and I can’t wait to start learning to dance, but I am slightly worried about my general decrepitude. I know I’m going to love it and have a brilliant time and just hope I’m not the only one enjoying my participation.”

Eddie Kadi

Eddie Kadi (Image credit: BBC)

Stand-up comedian and radio presenter Eddie Kadi was announced as the fifth celebrity contestant taking to the Strictly ballroom.

Recognised as one of the most globally celebrated stand-up personalities, British-Congolese Eddie continues to dominate the world of comedy, reaching across cultures and continents and performing to huge crowds all over the world.

His bold and brilliant entertainment has earned him an ever-growing international fanbase and he was the first British black comedian to headline the O2 Arena in London.

Eddie has hosted a number of prestigious red carpet shows including BET International and BET Africa in Los Angeles and is a main stage host for the Afro Nation Festivals across the world. Eddie has also made appearances on Blankety Blank, The National Comedy Awards, Tonight with Target and more.

The comedian fronts The Official Afrobeats Chart Show on BBC Radio 1Xtra and is a Team Captain on ITV’s entertainment format Sorry I Didn’t Know.

Eddie revealed: “WOW. Anyone who knows me understands that music and dance is so important and central to who I am. I’m so unbelievably proud and honoured that Strictly and the BBC have asked me to join the 2023 Team. I promise you, I’m going to give it everything I’ve got. This is going to be a VIBE."

Angela Scanlon

Angela Scanlon (Image credit: BBC)

TV presenter Angela Scanlon was the sixth celebrity contestant confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

Angela is an Irish TV presenter for the BBC and RTÉ and hosts the hit interior design show Your Home Made Perfect and Your Garden Made Perfect on BBC Two. She is also the only woman in the UK and Ireland to have their own Saturday night chat show with Ask Me Anything on RTÉ One.

Last year, Angela published her first book Joyrider, part empowering guide and part memoir, all about the importance of bringing gratitude into everyday life.

Starting off as a stylist, she worked in fashion TV in Ireland, before beginning her career in the UK as the new presenter of Robot Wars.

Angela has also hosted a number of documentaries for the BBC, including Angela Scanlon's Close Encounters, Trump's Unlikely Superfans, World's Oldest Family and a narrator for Tourettes: Teenage Tics.

She said of joining the line-up: “I’m terrified, I’m excited and I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh-coloured sports bras? Well — there’s only one way to find out, right!? Now I’m panicking a bit… but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let’s go!”

Zara McDermott

Zara McDermott (Image credit: BBC)

Documentary maker Zara McDermott was the seventh celebrity announced as part of the line-up.

After working as a government policy advisor for the Department of Energy and Climate Change and Department of Education, she shot to fame after appearing on Love Island in 2018.

She is now a broadcaster and content creator, who makes documentaries that inspire conversation and educate young people on hard hitting issues. She has presented five BBC documentaries so far, including Revenge Porn, Uncovering Rape Culture, Disordered Eating, and Gaia: A Death on Dancing Ledge. She also presents the entertainment show Love In The Flesh on BBC Three.

Zara’s work for young people has been recognised on several occasions and has worked with the government and the Home Office on a number of campaigns to end violence against women and girls and changed the law for victims of digital abuse.

Zara said: “I am so excited to be joining the world of Strictly! I grew up watching it every year with my nan and she was the biggest Strictly fan. We would dance around the house and I have such fond memories of that time in my life. I even remember the first ever series, and being mesmerised by all the beautiful dresses! I can’t wait to throw myself into this experience and start training. It’s going to be incredible.”

Adam Thomas

Adam Thomas (Image credit: BBC)

Adam Thomas was the eighth celebrity confirmed for Strictly.

The soap star played Adam Barton in Emmerdale for nine years until he left the soap in 2018 and recently reprised his role as fan-favourite Donte Charles in Waterloo Road series 12 after the school drama was revived at the start of the year.

Adam appeared in I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here in 2016, where he came in third place behind the Queen of the Jungle, Scarlett Moffatt, and comedian and presenter Joel Dommett. Adam went on to co-host the spin-off I’m a Celebrity: Extra Camp.

Adam shared about taking part: "I am so excited to be joining the cast of this years' Strictly Come Dancing. I've been such a big fan of the show for years, I can't believe I'm actually doing it! I can't dance to save my life but I'm buzzing to learn and have a good laugh with my pro. Get me on that dance floor... I can't wait!"

Nikita Kanda

Nikita Kanda (Image credit: BBC)

Radio host and TV presenter Nikita Kanda was the ninth celebrity joining the show.

Nikita is the current host of the BBC Asian Network’s Breakfast show, after previously presenting the Saturday afternoon show. She has interviewed an array of star-studded celebrities including Nick Jonas and Sandra Oh and has also fronted regular reports on a range of topics on The One Show.

She was also recently nominated for Presenter of the Year at the Asian Media Awards.

Nikita said of joining the line-up: “I can’t believe I’m going to be on Strictly. This is a dream come true. I’m still pinching myself. I don’t think it will properly sink in until I step onto the dancefloor. I can’t wait to get glammed up and get out there. Throw the glitter on me!”

Ellie Leach

Ellie Leach (Image credit: BBC)

Ellie Leach was the tenth celebrity competing to lift the Glitterball trophy this year.

Ellie is best known for playing Faye Windass on Coronation Street and was nominated for a number of British Soap Awards and Inside Soap Awards for her role and major storylines, including falling pregnant at 13, discovering she was going through the menopause and reconnecting with the child she gave up.

After a dramatic time on the cobbles, Ellie recently left the soap after 12 years when her character reconnected with daughter Miley and moved away from Weatherfield.

She said of joining the show: “It still doesn’t feel real that I’m going to be doing Strictly! It’s always been a dream of mine so I guess dreams really do come true!”

Jody Cundy CBE

Jody Cundy CBE (Image credit: BBC)

Jody Cundy CBE was announced as the eleventh celebrity taking part in this year's competition.

Jody is a decorated World and Paralympic Champion, who has represented Great Britain at seven Summer Paralympics winning eight Gold, one Silver and three Bronze medals across swimming and cycling events. He has also competed in multiple World Championships, winning 23 world titles.

After competing at Tokyo 2021, Jody became the first man in Paralympics GB history to win medals at seven different games.

In 2009 he was awarded an MBE for his services to Disability sport, in 2017 this was upgraded to an OBE for his services to Swimming & Cycling and in 2022 he received a CBE for services to cycling.

He currently holds the world record in the Flying 200m and the 1km Time Trial. He also holds 14 consecutive world titles in the MC4 Kilo Time Trial.

Jody shared about joining the line-up: “Excited to be welcomed into the Strictly family and throw myself headfirst into the world of ballroom dancing. So far away from what I’m used to, but I’m looking forward to the challenge and pushing myself way out of my comfort zone, especially as I’m always last on the dance floor. Can’t wait to get stuck in, bring on the glitter and sequins!”

Bobby Brazier

Bobby Brazier (Image credit: BBC)

Bobby Brazier was the twelfth celebrity added to the star-studded Strictly line-up.

The 20-year-old son of late reality star Jade Goody joined EastEnders in September 2022 as cheeky chappie Freddie Slater.

Prior to making his acting debut in EastEnders, Bobby modelled on the runway for Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week and sat front row alongside Lewis Hamilton at London Fashion Week.

He has also featured on the cover of style magazine Man About Town and is a passionate advocate for positive mental health and well-being on social media.

Bobby said: “I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly line up, I can’t wait to start training like a professional dancer and adding a few moves to my locker. I'm looking forward to performing in-front of everyone, it's going to be so much fun!”

Nigel Harman

Nigel Harman (Image credit: BBC)

Nigel Harman was revealed to be the thirteenth celebrity taking to the dancefloor.

Nigel became a soap legend after playing Dennis Rickman in EastEnders from 2003 to 2005 and won him multiple awards, including Most Popular Newcomer at the National Television Awards.

After EastEnders, Nigel went on to play valet Mr Green in Downton Abbey and now appears as Casualty’s new clinical lead, Dr Max Cristie.

Nigel has many stage credits, having performed in Guys and Dolls in London’s West End and Shrek the Musical, which he then went on to direct for the UK tour. He has had roles in the films Blood Diamond, Telstar, and The Outsiders and won a prestigious Olivier award for his role in Shrek.

Nigel said: "I'm amazed, excited, and terrified to be doing Strictly. As an armchair fan of the show I have watched in awe as people have twirled and gyrated across the screen. And now it's my turn... gulp!"

Annabel Croft

Annabel Croft (Image credit: BBC)

Tennis legend Annabel Croft was the next celebrity joining the Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Annabel is a former British Number One tennis player who competed at Wimbledon at 15 years old, making her the youngest British player to compete at Wimbledon for 95 years.

She also represented Great Britain in prestigious Wightman and Federation Cup competitions, and continues to play an important role in the coverage of Wimbledon every year.

Annabel has presented entertainment shows such as Treasure Hunt and Inceptor and covers all the major tennis events worldwide. Her TV and radio career includes presenting, commentating, and working as a pundit for a number of broadcasters including BBC, Sky, Amazon Prime, ITV and Discovery.

Annabel said: “I have always loved watching Strictly and can’t quite believe I’m going to be part of this magical show — swapping tennis balls for glitter balls and looking forward to finding some joyfulness in the process.”

Les Dennis

Les Dennis (Image credit: BBC)

Our survey says... Les Dennis! Les Dennis was the final celebrity announced as part of the line-up.

TV legend Les' showbiz career spans over 50 years and he famously hosted Family Fortunes for 16 years from 1987 until 2002.

He started his career as a comedian on the Working Men’s Club circuit in and around Liverpool. He got his big break on TV Talent show New Faces, and went on to star in sketch and variety show The Laughter Show, forming a double-act with the late Dustin Gee.

His TV career includes roles in Extras, Brookside, Death in Paradise, Midsomer Murders and two years in Coronation Street as the character Michael Rodwell. On stage, Les has appeared in hit plays and musicals such as Hairspray, Legally Blonde The Musical and 42nd Street.

Les said: “I’m thrilled to be doing this iconic wonderful show as I approach my 70th birthday! In my career I’ve always gone for challenges outside my comfort zone and this is the ultimate one! Can’t wait.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will air on BBC One this Autumn.