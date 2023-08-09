Strictly Come Dancing adds TWO soap stars to celebrity line-up

Two stars are swapping the soaps for Strictly.

Soap stars Bobby Brazier and Ellie Leach have joined the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up.

Ellie is best known for playing Faye Windass on Coronation Street and was nominated for a number of British Soap Awards and Inside Soap Awards for her role and hard-hitting storylines.

After a dramatic time in Weatherfield, Ellie recently left the soap after 12 years when her character reconnected with daughter Miley.

Now she's set to swap the cobbles for the ballroom as she has been announced as the tenth celebrity contestant taking part in this year's competition.

She said of joining the show: “It still doesn’t feel real that I’m going to be doing Strictly!! It’s always been a dream of mine so I guess dreams really do come true!!!!”

Ellie Leach is the tenth contestant confirmed for Strictly. (Image credit: BBC)

Also swapping soapland for Strictly is Bobby Brazier, who was revealed to be the twelfth celebrity hoping to lift the Glitterball trophy.

The 20-year-old son of late reality star Jade Goody joined EastEnders in September 2022 as Freddie Slater and has become a huge hit with fans since his first appearance.

Prior to landing his first acting role in EastEnders, Bobby modelled on the runway for world renowned fashion house Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week and sat front row alongside Lewis Hamilton at London Fashion Week.

He has also featured on the cover of style magazine Man About Town and is a passionate advocate for positive mental health and well-being on social media.

Bobby said: “I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly line up, I can’t wait to start training like a professional dancer and adding a few moves to my locker. I'm looking forward to performing in-front of everyone, it's going to be so much fun!”

Bobby Brazier is another soap star joining the line-up. (Image credit: BBC)

They will be joining the already confirmed Strictly line-up of actor Amanda Abbington, TV legend Angela Rippon CBE, film and theatre actor Layton Williams, journalist and broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy, stand-up comedian and radio presenter Eddie Kadi, TV presenter Angela Scanlon, broadcaster and content creator Zara McDermott, Emmerdale star Adam Thomas, and radio host and TV presenter Nikita Kanda.

Strictly Come Dancing airs later this year on BBC One.