HUGE Coronation Street star set to leave soap as character's future revealed

Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, who plays Faye Windass, is reportedly leaving the soap after 12 years as the future of her character has been revealed.

It is rumoured that Ellie, who has appeared on the soap since she was ten years old, will be departing the cobbles later this year with her final scenes set to air in July.

According to The Sun (opens in new tab), an insider confirmed Faye's future on Coronation Street, as they revealed that she won't be killed off and will have the opportunity to make a possible return in the future as Ellie tries other acting roles.

The insider reportedly said: “Ellie’s been on the soap since she was 10 years old so it’s all she’s known, she sees the cast like an extension of her family.

"She’s sad to be leaving, but grateful that her character won’t be killed off. She’s going to have a go at trying other acting roles for a bit.”

Coronation Street's Ellie Leach is set to leave the cobbles after 12 years. (Image credit: ITV)

Throughout her years on the soap, Faye has been involved in some hard-hitting storylines including becoming pregnant at 13, suffering with premature menopause and being sent to prison for attacking Adam Barlow (Samuel Robertson) after she mistakenly thought he was Ray Crosby (Mark Frost), who had sexually assaulted her at the Viaduct Bistro.

The teen mum first appeared on the soap in 2011 and was eventually adopted by Anna Windass (Debbie Rush), whose husband Eddie (Steve Huison) left Weatherfield as he was unable to cope with Faye's troublesome behaviour.

Faye managed to reconnect with her biological father Tim Metcalfe (Joe Duttine) in 2013, who abandoned her when she was two years old. But when he decided to move to Coronation Street, it caused problems between Faye and her adoptive mother Anna.

However, the estranged father and daughter have since managed to forge a healthy relationship and are now closer than ever.

Faye's most recent storyline has seen her reconnect with her daughter, Miley, who went to live in Canada with her father Jackson Hodge after Faye wasn't ready to become a parent.

What To Watch has reached out to Coronation Street for an official comment.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.