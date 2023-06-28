Strictly Come Dancing legends join DIY SOS for a very special project

Anton Du Beke, Katya Jones and Graziano Di Prima will be swapping their dancing shoes for hard hats as they join Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS Big Build team.

The professional dancers are teaming up with Nick Knowles to help a performing arts school in Wallsend, Tyne and Wear, who are keen to get help with transforming the space.

True Colours is an inclusive dance school that teaches classes to 500 children and young adults weekly, many of whom have disabilities and learning needs.

Founder Alisar-Jane was inspired to create the school after being diagnosed with ADHD and Autism as an adult and her love of dance helped her to get through her diagnosis. She realised there was a lack of accessible groups in the area, so True Colours was born.

Speaking about the exciting collaboration, DIY SOS legend Nick Knowles said: “We’re back, and what a way to kick off the Big Build with a brilliant group of Strictly stars that will inspire and delight the children, young adults and staff from True Colours.

"This Performing Arts School really needs a transformation, they do an excellent job in Wallsend and if we can help them grow so they can accept more students, then we’re going to go above and beyond."

Anton Du Beke adds: "What Alisar-Jane and her team is doing is very special. Myself, Katya and Graziano understand the power of dance and how it brings people together. This could really transform not just the building but the community too.

"We are thrilled to help out and bring some Strictly magic to the proceedings. And who knows, we may see a future Strictly star in our midst!"

Taking to Twitter, the DIY SOS team teased that the build was only a few days away, and they invited tradespeople to get involved with the project. With the project commencing soon, hopefully, we won't have to wait long to watch!

❗ WALLSEND BUILD ❗ We're so excited about the Wallsend build - only 19 days to go! We are still looking for joiners, electricians and tilers so if you think you can help please get in touch: diysoswallsend@bbc.co.uk Thanks!June 16, 2023 See more

Meanwhile, we're still waiting to find out who will be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2023. With Nick Knowles spending time with these pro dancers, could we see him hitting the dance floor too?

Audiences can watch DIY SOS The Big Build on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year, with a release date to be confirmed in due course.

Previous episodes of the programme can be watched on demand via BBC iPlayer.