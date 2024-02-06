Ellie Leach lands first major role after Strictly Come Dancing win

Ellie Leach is swapping the dancefloor for the stage in an exciting new role.

Ellie Leach has revealed she is taking to the stage in a brand new role, after being crowned the winner of Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

The former Coronation Street actress will make her stage debut in Cluedo 2 - The Next Chapter, which is based on the popular family board game where players are tasked with solving a murder.

Ellie will star in the role of Miss Scarlett, replacing fellow ex-Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan, who was "advised to withdraw" from the play due to medical reasons, according to reports.

Confirming the news, Ellie said in a statement: "After an incredible year I’m so excited to join the cast of Cluedo 2. I am delighted to make my stage acting debut as Miss Scarlett and I can’t wait to work with Jason and the talented cast."

Actor Jason Durr, known for playing David Hide in the BBC One medical soap Casualty, joins Ellie on stage as Colonel Mustard.

He said: "I was a huge fan of the Cluedo board game as a child and the Colonel is such a great character."

Joining Ellie and Jason is Hannah Boyce as Mrs Peacock, Dawn Buckland as Mrs White, Liam Horrington as Mr Black, Edward Howells as Professor Plum, and Tiwai Muza as PC Silver.

Cluedo 2 is touring the UK with dates kicking off in February, taking them to cities like Brighton, York, Newcastle, Woking, and Cardiff.

The play is an all-new story written by BAFTA Award winners Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran and directed by Mark Bell, who is known for the original UK production of Cluedo and the iconic comedy play The Play That Goes Wrong.

Jason Durr is known for his role as David Hide in Casualty. (Image credit: BBC)

The synopsis for the play reads: "As the bodies pile up, our colourful characters - The Honourable Mrs. Emerald Peacock, Colonel Eugene Mustard, ‘Professor’ Alex Plum, Miss Annabel Scarlett, ‘The Reverend’ Hal Green and the housekeeper Mrs. White - move from room to room trying to escape the murderer and survive the night.

"Cluedo 2 will keep audiences guessing right up to the final moments, and budding detectives of all ages, from 8 to 80 and beyond, can watch for the clues and unravel the secrets, as they try to work out whodunnit… with what… and where!"

Cluedo 2 tickets are on sale now and start from £26.35.