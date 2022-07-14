I Kissed A Boy: everything we know about Dannii Minogue’s gay dating show

Hosted by Dannii Minogue, I Kissed A Boy on BBC3 is a gay dating reality show which follows 10 single men as they head to Europe to find Mr Right. But the twist is that as soon as the couples are paired up, according to their strongest match, they have to share a kiss. As the programme makers say, ‘there’s no small-talk, no ‘flanter’, just one rom-com worthy moment that might just take their breath away.

Dannii Minogue says: “There are millions of people in the UK looking for love. And I believe love is for everyone. So I am so thrilled for a gay dating show to be entering the sea of other dating shows that have existed on TV for years. I have been a staunch ally of the LGBTQ+ community for as long as I can remember. My close friends know that my dream job title would be ‘Cupid’ — so this gives me that flutter-of-love feeling inside too, just to be a part of it. Let’s hope there is love, sealed with a kiss!”

Here's everything you need to know about I Kissed A Boy…

The eight-part reality show I Kissed A Boy will air on BBC3 and BBCiPlayer. There’s no release date confirmed yet but we’ll let you know when that changes. It will probably arrive in 2022.

I Kissed A Boy — how it works

In I Kissed A Boy, 10 single men head to Europe, where romance will start with a kiss. Before they arrive, they will be paired up with the man best suited to them and as soon as they meet, they have to share a kiss to see if sparks fly. Of course, along the way there will be dramatic decisions, wandering eyes and preconceptions to be challenged. But will any of them find their true love?

All about I Kissed A Boy host Dannii Minogue

Dannii Minogue is the sister of pop princess Kylie Minogue and played Emma Jackson in the Australian soap Home and Away. She went on to have a pop career herself, just like her sister Kylie. She was a judge on The X Factor and has since been a judge on Australia’s Got Talent and Let it Shine. She presented Britain and Ireland’s Top Model and has been a panellist on the Masked Singer Australia.

Dannii Minogue with her famous superstar sister Kylie! (Image credit: Getty)

Is there a trailer for I Kissed A Boy?

There's no trailer just yet for I Kissed A Boy but if BBC3 releases one we’ll post it here.