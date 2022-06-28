The X Factor set 'to return' with a twist after five years

The X Factor could be returning to our screens in 2023.

The X Factor could return to our screens in 2023 after a five-year hiatus, but it might not be coming back to its usual home on ITV.

According to The Daily Star (opens in new tab), Simon Cowell is planning to revive the series next year and "recapture the magic of the show", but it's not yet known where the rebooted version of the singing competition would be on air.

A source told them: "'It has been decided that the time is right to bring it back. It's really exciting. Everyone who will be working on the new series can't wait to get started.

"Things are in the early stages at the moment. But the wheels are definitely in motion. It is hoped that production will begin at the end of the year."

They added that Simon has been having "secret conversations" with a production company about his plans and has reportedly "struck a big-money deal", but exact details have not yet been confirmed and ITV has not publicly commented on the planned reboot.

Previously, a TV insider spoke to The Sun (opens in new tab) about the show's future, saying: "Globally, it is still a phenomenon and rakes in millions every year. But in the UK, there is no question it has become slightly stale.

"Simon remains at the top of his game and knows how to make a hit. He owns the rights to the show, and it's his call — not ITV's — whether or not he drops it."

So far, there's not a lot to go off but it seems like there's interest in bringing The X Factor back after a hiatus and we'll keep you updated with all the latest information about the talent show when we know more.

The X Factor judges Louis Walsh, Sharon Osbourne and Simon Cowell. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The X Factor first arrived on our screens back in 2004 with original judges Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh. Other judges throughout the course of its fifteen-season run included Gary Barlow, Cheryl Cole, Nicole Scherzinger and N-Dubz's Tulisa.

Previous winners of the competition have included Little Mix, Joe McElderry, Shane Ward, Matt Cardle and Leona Lewis, who have gone on to have careers in the industry, and now we could be on the hunt for our next pop sensation in 2023.

The X Factor used to air on ITV but currently, it is unavailable to watch on-demand.