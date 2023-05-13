I Kissed A Boy host Dannii Minogue: 'It's about time for a show like this!'

Dannii Minogue plays Cupid in BBC Three’s new dating show I Kissed A Boy which follows 10 single gay guys looking for love on the holiday of a lifetime in Italy.

The boys have all been matched into pairs and when they first meet, there’s no small talk or flirting because they go straight in for a kiss to test their chemistry.

Will it be a passionate snog that will lead to love? Or will it be a quick kiss on the lips that will end in disappointment?

After all the pairs have kissed, it’s time to get to know each other and there are a few twists and turns along the way, especially when more guys are thrown into the mix!

Here, the Aussie pop legend, gay icon and former X Factor judge Dannii Minogue reveals more…

Hi Dannii! Can you tell us in your own words what happens in I Kissed A Boy?

“So, this is a dating show for the gay community. It’s got boys looking for love and it starts off with them kissing. They have been matched with someone that we think they're really going to get on with. They first see each other when they walk around the side of a building, and then they kiss, and then they talk after that.

"It’s interesting to see if there’s any zing that they want to explore more of. Some people take a long time to get to know each other, while other guys are like, ‘I want to be right by your side!’ There are some very different personalities in the cast."

It starts with a kiss for Joseph and Ross! (Image credit: BBC)

How do the boys get to know each other?

“The thing that the guys loved about the show was that there were no phones. There was no reading a text and thinking, ‘What did he mean by that?’ They have someone in front of them and they are communicating through their body language.

"For me, the show is about the conversations between these boys. They learn a lot from each other. They’re all from very different backgrounds and have very different experiences in terms of maybe how long they've been out or how they came out. They share different stories with each other and learn the kind of things that make you attracted to somebody.”

These gay singletons are looking for their Mr Right! (Image credit: BBC)

I Kissed a Boy is the UK’s first gay dating show. Why do you think it’s never been done before?

“As I say in the trailer, it's about time there was a show like this! I think a lot of people have wanted a gay dating show for years and it's confusing to me no one has done it before when so many people have been asking for it.

"Recently, someone asked me if I had been asked to do a lot of other shows like this and if I Kissed A Boy was the first one I said yes to. I said, ‘No, this is the first time it’s ever come up.’ So obviously Two Four Productions and BBC Three have been the first ones to say, ‘Yes, we're going to do it!’

It's party time for Jake and the other boys in Italy! (Image credit: BBC)

Why do you think it’s important to have a gay dating show?

“I hope that it opens a space where there can be more representation on TV. I have friends who love shows like Married at First Sight and Love Island, so why shouldn’t there be a gay version of that?

"Hopefully, it will open the door for all sorts of possibilities for the LGBTQ+ community. Representation is vital to not only how people see themselves, but how they’re seen by others. I think it's probably going to be shocking for a lot of people to see two boys kiss on TV, unfortunately, but hopefully, we will get to a point where it's not like that anymore.”

Dannii Minogue plays matchmaker in I Kissed A Boy. (Image credit: BBC)

In the show, the boys share their experiences of coming out, dating, body image and other aspects of their lives as gay men. Tell us about that…

“We don't get to hear all of their stories, but I wish there was an accompanying podcast where you could hear more from each guy. They have all got amazing stories. They’re all very, very different. It’s really nice for them to be able to share some of those stories together.”

Ollie shares his experiences of gay dating in I Kissed A Boy. (Image credit: BBC)

Tell us about where the show is filmed…

“There's a stunning ‘masseria’ [a converted farmhouse] in Italy and the boys have got a pool, an outdoor spa and an outdoor gym area, and they all sleep in a communal area.

"The ‘masseria’ is a big venue for weddings and it’s beautiful. I’m sure people will go looking for this place now. Once you see how beautiful it is on the show, you’ll want to go there and check it out.”

I Kissed A Boy is filmed in a luxury converted farmhouse in Italy. (Image credit: BBC)

Were you a fan of dating shows before I Kissed a Boy? And if so, do you have a favourite?

“One of my favourites is Love On the Spectrum [which follows people on the autism spectrum as they explore the dating world]. I really love that because everybody wants it to happen. And this show has that same energy where everybody wants it to work out. It’s up to those two people, whether it does or not, but the intention of wanting it to work separates us from a majority of dating shows.”

Dannii Minogue hosts the UK's first gay dating show. (Image credit: BBC)

What’s it like to be playing Cupid for these boys?

“I do like the idea of being Cupid. My friends will tell you how I love connecting people. I get the biggest buzz from putting people together. It’s not always a romantic thing. It could be a friendship or a business thing. Nothing brings me more joy, so hosting I Kissed a Boy is an absolute dream come true.”

Dannii Minogue plays matchmaker for singletons looking for love! (Image credit: BBC)

I Kissed A Boy launches on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Saturday, May 13, with two new episodes available to stream every week.

The series airs on BBC3 on Sunday, May 14 and Monday, May 15 at 9pm, and continues every Sunday and Monday.