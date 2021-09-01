'The Cleaner' on BBC1 — start date, cast, trailer and everything you need to know

The Cleaner is a six-part series that sees Greg Davies playing a man who mops up blood from crime scenes for a living. It's based on the multi award winning long-running German comedy series Der Tatortreiniger (Crime Scene Cleaner).

Greg, who's written The Cleaner, says: “As a young man I told a careers adviser that I wanted to mop blood up for a living or be a comedian. He told me with a giggle that neither were real jobs and I should consider learning a trade. Well he’s not laughing now is he?!*

*sadly, he’s dead.

“I’m thrilled to be adapting this wonderful show with Studio Hamburg UK for BBC1 and can’t wait to get cleaning.”

Here's everything you need to know...

Greg, who writes and stars in The Cleaner, is also well loved for his presenting on huge Dave hit Taskmaster (Image credit: UKTV)

The Cleaner starts on BBC1 at 9:30pm on Friday 10th September. Episodes will then air weekly, and will also be available on BBC iPlayer.

What is the plot of The Cleaner?

In The Cleaner, Greg Davies plays Paul ‘Wicky’ Wickstead, a state-certified cleaning technician who’s tasked with removing any signs of death at crime scenes!

Armed with his chemicals and scrubbing brushes, Wicky has a job that not many people would envy. But he enjoys it and he loves a good gossip! During his duties he ends up talking to everyone from victim’s relatives to neighbours and, erm, even the murderers themselves. Could Wicky be TV's most popular cleaner since Trigger in Only Fools and Horses?!

Shane Allen, Commissioning Controller Comedy adds: “Greg has done a knockout job of repositioning this hit sitcom for the UK audience. Wicky is a thoroughly decent everyman whose differing work situation each week brims with comic flourishes and opportunities to test his moral fibre.

"As with Ghosts and The Goes Wrong Show we’re keen to back distinctive ideas that play with form and tone for a mainstream BBC1 audience and take the sitcom in to unexpected new settings.”

Who is in the cast of The Cleaner?

Greg Davies will be joined by The Crown star Helena Bonham Carter and Peep Show‘s David Mitchell, as well as Stephanie Cole (Still Open All Hours), Donald Sumpter (Game of Thrones), Shobu Kapoor (Four Weddings and a Funeral), Ruth Madeley (Years and Years) and Layton Williams (Bad Education).

Speaking about the cast, Greg Davies said: “I’m thrilled that this remarkable collection of actors has agreed to appear next to me on screen. Scrubbing up blood in a hazmat suit in front of them will be a pleasure.”

Is there a trailer?

Yes! In the 30-second teaser trailer we get a glimpse of the great ensemble cast, who Wicky encounters as he goes about his duties. Judging by the trailer alone we should definitely expect some big laughs and misadventures along the way.