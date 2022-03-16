Love In the Flesh — release date, couples, host and everything you need to know about the new dating show

Love In The Flesh begins on Wednesday, March 23 on BBC Three.

Love In The Flesh is a new BBC dating show out to win your heart.

This new series will be putting five couples who have never met in person to the test and see whether the chemistry they have online translates to the real world.

Together, all five couples will be jetting off to a luxury Greek beach house to escape their daily grind and finally spend some quality time together.

Here's everything you need to know about Love In the Flesh...

Love In The Flesh premieres on BBC Three on Wednesday, March 23 and Thursday, March 24 at 10 pm on BBC Three. The first two episodes will also be available to stream on BBC iPlayer on the Wednesday night.

The series is eight episodes long, and two episodes will air each week.

What is the premise of Love In The Flesh?

As we've mentioned, the twist for the five Love In The Flesh couples is that they've only been chatting online through DMs and apps but have never met up in real life. One of the couples has been talking for as long as five years!

Love In The Flesh will see these couples escaping the pressures of daily life so they can put their relationships to the test for a week in a Greek beach house. There, they'll decide whether they want to take their relationships back to the real world. As with all relationships, some of them will work out, but some won't.

If the couples do decide to split up, there will be opportunities to form new relationships in the beach house. Throughout the series, the couples will be learning from one another and exploring their relationships by taking part in the challenges along the way.

Throughout the series, the show will also be unpicking wider themes relating to dating, such as the benefits and pitfalls of making connections online and in person.

Who's hosting Love In The Flesh?

Love Island star Zara McDermott will be presenting the new dating show. (Image credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Former Love Island contestant Zara McDermott is on hand as the presenter for Love In The Flesh. She'll be acting as a guide and a confidante to the ten contestants as they explore their relationships in the flesh.

Who are the Love In The Flesh couples?

Christos and Niki

Christos and Niki. (Image credit: BBC)

Christos is a 19-year-old restaurant manager from Worcester; Niki is a 22-year-old carer from Brighton. They first connected online three months ago, and both share Greek roots and similar family values; Christos has even Facetimed Niki's nan!

Christos normally goes for older women, but Niki often seeks out older men - will their relationship work out?

Millie and Shelby

Millie and Shelby. (Image credit: BBC)

Millie, a 23-year-old influencer from London first connected with Shelby, a 24-year-old NHS worker from Leicester, ten months ago, and they're both hoping they've found the one.

The duo had previously tried to meet up in person, but Millie had an accident with a horse which required five surgeries, putting a stop to any of their potential plans.

Jess and Kwame

Jess and Kwame. (Image credit: BBC)

Jess is a 24-year-old carer from Hertfordshire. She's been talking to Kwame, a 28-year-old entrepreneur from London for five years now, but she's worried Kwame might be a catfish because Kwame wouldn't agree to appear on-screen whenever they Facetimed.

Will she be disappointed or surprised when they finally lock eyes at the beach house?

Brandon and Hannah

Brandon and Hannah. (Image credit: BBC)

Brandon is a 23-year-old student from Sheffield. He's been chatting to Hannah, a 24-year-old legal assistant from Huddersfield, for six months now, ever since they connected on a dating app.

Although their relationship has been steamy so far, both of them appear nervous ahead of their first meeting. Will they bring the heat when they are united for the very first time?

Chibz and Shazelle

Chibz and Shazelle. (Image credit: BBC)

Chibz, a 23-year-old personal trainer from London, fell head over heels in love with Shazelle, a 21-year-old receptionist from London when he connected with her on Instagram two years ago.

Their relationship has been challenging, especially as Shazelle has stood Chibz up on the two dates they've arranged. Will the lure of a week in a beautiful Greek beach house be enough to bring them together for the first time?

Love In The Flesh trailer

The BBC released a teaser trailer for Love In The Flesh in Mid-March. In the trailer, we get a brief glimpse at the stunning villa the couples will be staying at and see that sparks do seem to be flying between some of them. Check it out below: