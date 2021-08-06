'Love Island' star Zara McDermott will present new dating series 'Love In The Flesh'

Zara McDermott is used to finding love on screen, having appeared on Love Island.

Zara McDermott will present the new BBC3 dating series Love In The Flesh, bringing her Love Island expertise to help singles looking for love.

This isn't the first time Zara has worked with the BBC, as her Revenge Porn documentary was a huge success and is still available to watch on iPlayer. In that, she opened up about her upsetting experience dealing with having the naked photos she had shared with an ex leaked online.

Now, she'll be taking on a presenting role in a dating series that follows pairs who met on dating apps during lockdown, where they'll meet for the first time in a sunny destination that could even rival Casa Amor.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column: "The show will put pairings who only ever talked online or over the phone into a real-life date.

"It will all be filmed abroad and will have a 'Love Island' vibe about it in that the surroundings will be really glamorous and romantic. Zara was thrilled when she was offered the chance to take part."

They added: "Zara is quickly becoming a real BBC darling and following the success of her documentary earlier this year, she was approached for Love In The Flesh.

"It will be Zara's first time presenting a big show but bosses think she is more than ready for it. And because of her Love Island past, Zara knows all too well what it can be like finding love on screen."

Zara McDermott in Love Island. (Image credit: ITV)

Zara took part in the fourth season of Love Island, entering the villa on Day 15 and being dumped on Day 25. During her time on the series, she coupled up with Adam Collard after he ditched contestant Rosie Williams.

An exact release date for Love In The Flesh hasn't been confirmed, but we'll let you know when it's set to air on BBC3.