Strictly Come Dancing 2023 snaps up huge Casualty star

The 13th member of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is... TV, film and theatre star, Nigel Harman.

Harman was confirmed as the latest addition to the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 lineup on today's (Thursday, August 10) edition of Lorraine over on ITV.

Talking about joining the series, Nigel Harman said: "I'm amazed, excited, and terrified to be doing Strictly. As an armchair fan of the show I have watched in awe as people have twirled and gyrated across the screen. And now it's my turn... gulp!"

Nigel Harman has been acting since he was eight years old. He recently joined the Casualty team as Max Cristie, the new Clinical Lead at Holby Emergency Department, but he's got plenty more roles under his belt.

Viewers may also recognise him from EastEnders as Dennis Rickman, from playing the villainous valet Mr. Green in the fourth series of Downton Abbey, or for playing Bradley in Mount Pleasant.

Off the screen, he's been part of the cast of Shrek the Musical and Guys and Dolls (among other stage credits). Harman earned an Olivier award for playing Lord Farquaad in Shrek, and he went on to direct the UK and Ireland touring production, too.

Nigel joins a star-studded lineup that also includes actress Amanda Abbington, TV legend Angela Rippon, actor Layton Williams, news broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy, comedian Eddie Kadi, Irish presenter Angela Scanlon, presenter and Love Island star Zara McDermott, ex-Emmerdale star Adam Thomas, radio presenter Nikita Kanda, Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, Paralympic Champion Joy Cundy, and EastEnders star Bobby Brazier.

Viewers can look forward to Nigel and the rest of the Strictly 2023 stars taking to the floor alongside some of the most talented Latin and Ballroom dancers from across the globe when Strictly returns later this year.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn, though an exact start date has not been confirmed at the time of writing.

For more info about all the latest shows, check out our UK TV Guide. And if you're looking for things to watch, look through our picks for the best BBC dramas you should be streaming on iPlayer right now.