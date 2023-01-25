Brookside fans get a chance to rewatch the legendary soap

Legendary soap Brookside is set to be repeated, two decades since the 13 houses on Britain's most famous cul-de-sac were boarded up and the Corkhills, Dixons and Grants all said an emotional goodbye to Brookside Close.

The popular Liverpool soap lovingly dubbed as "Brookie," was well known for its daring and shocking storylines, but fans won't have to wait any longer to relive Brookside's most memorable storylines.

Brookside is set to make its return on the free streaming service STV Player next week, which will air original episodes for free. The first 10 episodes will drop on Wednesday, February 1, and there will be five new episodes each week.

Set in a Liverpool cul-de-sac, Brookside was aired on the launch night of Channel 4 on November 2, 1982 and was watched by 9 million viewers at its peak.

The much-loved soap ended in 2003, but some of its most groundbreaking storylines went down in British TV history, including the first pre-watershed lesbian kiss between Beth Jordache (Anna Friel) and Margaret Clemence (Nicola Stephenson).

Brookside is back! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Brookside also became known for tackling challenging social issues, with teenager Gordon Collins coming out to his family in 1985 — making him the first-ever openly gay character in a British TV series.

To top it off, Brookside also became home to dramatic sieges, a helicopter crash and the famous murder of abusive Trevor Jordache, whose body was found under the patio of number 10 in 1995.

Many Brookside cast members have shot to stardom since appearing on the soap, including Anna Friel, who won an International Emmy Award for her role in Marcella, as well as Ackley Bridge's Sunetra Sarker, Sue Johnston (The Royle Family), Ricky Tomlinson (Cracker), Amanda Burton (Silent Witness), Alex Fletcher (Hollyoaks) and Claire Sweeney (Chicago in the West End).

Sunetra, who played Nisha Batra said: “I owe a lot to Brookside as I was lucky enough to have been spotted at a bus stop when I was 15 and given the role of Nisha. Had I known then that Brookside Close would be the road that led me to my surprising and eventful career, I would never have believed it!

“I am thrilled that STV Player is airing Brookie again after all these years. I never fail to hear fans tell me how much they still miss the show. Get streaming and see just how ground-breaking this Liverpool-based soap opera was all those years ago.”

STV Player will drop the first 10 episodes of Brookside on February 1, and five new episodes will land each week thereafter.