TV legend revealed as Strictly Come Dancing 2023's 15th star

The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 lineup is finally complete, as Les Dennis has been revealed as the 15th celebrity contestant in the BBC dancing show.

Les' involvement in Strictly Come Dancing 2023 was revealed on today's (Friday, August 11) edition of Good Morning Britain on ITV1.

Talking about the news, Les Dennis said: "I'm thrilled to be doing this iconic wonderful show as I approach my 70th birthday! In my career, I've always gone for challenges outside my comfort zone and this is the ultimate one! Can't wait."

Les Dennis is a TV personality, actor and all-round entertainer who has appeared on stage and screen and been involved in showbusiness for over 50 years.

He started his career as a stand-up comedian on the Working Men's Club circuit in and around his hometown of Liverpool. On TV, he got his big break on the talent show New Faces and starred in the variety series The Laughter Show, forming a double-act with the late Dustin Gee.

Subsequently, he's made appearances in Extras, Brookside, Death in Paradise, and Midsomer Murders and he starred in Coronation Street for two years.

Les also famously hosted the long-running game show Family Fortunes for 16 years. Off-screen, Les Dennis has worked with companies like the English National Opera and the Royal Shakespeare Company and has joined the cast of Hairspray, 42nd Street and Legally Blonde the Musical.

Les Dennis' announcement followed yesterday's news that Strictly had snapped up Nigel Harman and British tennis star Annabel Croft for the latest series.

The full celebrity lineup for Strictly 2023 now reads: actress Amanda Abbington, TV legend Angela Rippon, film and theatre star Layton Williams, news broadcaster Krishnan Guru-Murthy, stand-up comedian Eddie Kadi, Irish TV presenter Angela Scanlon, presenter and Love Island star Zara McDermott, Emmerdale and Waterloo Road actor Adam Thomas, radio host Nikita Kanda, Corrie star Ellie Leach, Paralympic Champion Jody Cundy, EastEnders' Bobby Brazier, Downton Abbey and Casualty actor Nigel Harman, former British Number One tennis player Annabel Croft and TV personality, Les Dennis.

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 will start airing on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn. For more information about all the latest shows, be sure to check out our UK TV Guide.