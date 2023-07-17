Strictly Come Dancing in talks to sign new contestant in never-seen-before twist

Could a former newsreader and Strictly presenter be waltzing their way onto the dance floor?

Strictly Come Dancing 2023 is reportedly set to add Angela Rippon to the anticipated line-up, which would make her the oldest-ever star to take part.

Angela is no stranger to Strictly despite never competing, as she hosted the previous incarnation of the show called Come Dancing between 1988 and 1991, then returning in 1998 before it ended.

She made a cameo appearance on Strictly Come Dancing last year as part of the BBC’s 100th-anniversary celebrations and she also took part in ITV's Dancing on Ice.

2023 could finally be the year Angela competes against other celebrities for the coveted glitterball trophy, and a source told The Sun that last year's cameo helped them approach her to do it.

They said: “It is such a coup to get Angela. The Strictly team loved having her make a cameo on the show last year and that got the ball rolling.

“She was a real hit with viewers and then the bookers reached out to begin discussions about her taking part. It’s not an easy decision for Angela because she knows it would be very grueling and physically tough, but she is extremely tempted."

We might be seeing Angela hitting the dance floor soon! (Image credit: Getty Images)

They added: "She loves a challenge and feels like this could be great for her. She was Mrs. Come Dancing, so what a wonderful thing that she is going to be on Strictly all these years later.

“She is the dream signing. The audience at home will love her and many of them will remember her from her days hosting the show.

“It is incredible that someone of her age is doing it but she loves dancing and the bosses think that she will be a joy to watch."

Right now we have no official confirmation on any of the Strictly Come Dancing 2023 celebrities but with an autumn release expected for the beloved BBC competition, they'll be revealed in a few months' time.

There have been recent rumors that EastEnders and Casualty legend Nigel Harman is taking part, but we will just have to wait and see when we get official confirmation from the BBC.

Meanwhile, the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 tour has been confirmed, including locations and which professional dancers are touring the country this time around.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One and iPlayer.