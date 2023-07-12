Strictly Come Dancing announces 2024 tour with a twist

Strictly Come Dancing's live show is back and bigger than ever!

Strictly Come Dancing will once again be touring the country and for the first time ever, there'll be 12 professional dancers taking to the dance floor.

The tour will commence on May 1, 2024, in Oxford and will see plenty of fan favourites. The BBC has teased it will be "bigger and better" than ever before, as two more dancers have been added to the line-up.

The show will run for 36 dates up and down the country, and we know which dancers are taking part in the highly anticipated live Strictly extravaganza.

A synopsis for the show teases: "Audiences will be awestruck by the skill, wit, and dancing feats this hugely talented 12-strong Strictly professional dance ensemble achieve, with lifts to take your breath away and an unforgettable soundtrack performed live by the production’s incredible singers and band."

The BBC has confirmed that Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, Graziano Di Prima, Carlos Gu, Karen Hauer, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Michelle Tsiakkos, and Nancy Xu will all be dancing next year.

Speaking about the exciting news, Strictly’s Creative Director Jason Gilkison said: "The 2023 Tour was spectacular; we really pushed the boundaries with the choreography and as a result the show was phenomenal!

"We want to push that even further for 2024, with more dancers than ever before! Audiences will be blown away by the skills of our Pros, as individuals and as a breathtaking ensemble. The entertainment factor will be off the scale. I can’t wait to see you in May!"

The Strictly Come Dancing 2024 tour line-up. (Image credit: BBC)

As well as Oxford, the dancers will be performing in Birmingham, Plymouth, Sunderland, London, Cardiff, Salford, Liverpool, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Blackpool, Hull, Nottingham, Brighton, Bournemouth, Portsmouth, Swansea, Wolverhampton and Stockton.

So there are plenty of great locations to choose from, and tickets go on sale from Friday, July 14, 2023, from 9 am. There is also a pre-sale on Thursday, July 13 at the same time.

Further details about dates and times can be found on the official Strictly The Professionals website.

Meanwhile, we're still waiting on more information about Strictly Come Dancing 2023 which is expected to air in the autumn.