Strictly Come Dancing announces 2024 tour with a twist
Strictly Come Dancing is touring the UK again next year and there's an exciting change this time around!
Strictly Come Dancing will once again be touring the country and for the first time ever, there'll be 12 professional dancers taking to the dance floor.
The tour will commence on May 1, 2024, in Oxford and will see plenty of fan favourites. The BBC has teased it will be "bigger and better" than ever before, as two more dancers have been added to the line-up.
The show will run for 36 dates up and down the country, and we know which dancers are taking part in the highly anticipated live Strictly extravaganza.
A synopsis for the show teases: "Audiences will be awestruck by the skill, wit, and dancing feats this hugely talented 12-strong Strictly professional dance ensemble achieve, with lifts to take your breath away and an unforgettable soundtrack performed live by the production’s incredible singers and band."
The BBC has confirmed that Dianne Buswell, Vito Coppola, Graziano Di Prima, Carlos Gu, Karen Hauer, Neil Jones, Nikita Kuzmin, Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, Jowita Przystal, Michelle Tsiakkos, and Nancy Xu will all be dancing next year.
Speaking about the exciting news, Strictly’s Creative Director Jason Gilkison said: "The 2023 Tour was spectacular; we really pushed the boundaries with the choreography and as a result the show was phenomenal!
"We want to push that even further for 2024, with more dancers than ever before! Audiences will be blown away by the skills of our Pros, as individuals and as a breathtaking ensemble. The entertainment factor will be off the scale. I can’t wait to see you in May!"
As well as Oxford, the dancers will be performing in Birmingham, Plymouth, Sunderland, London, Cardiff, Salford, Liverpool, Sheffield, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Blackpool, Hull, Nottingham, Brighton, Bournemouth, Portsmouth, Swansea, Wolverhampton and Stockton.
So there are plenty of great locations to choose from, and tickets go on sale from Friday, July 14, 2023, from 9 am. There is also a pre-sale on Thursday, July 13 at the same time.
Further details about dates and times can be found on the official Strictly The Professionals website.
Meanwhile, we're still waiting on more information about Strictly Come Dancing 2023 which is expected to air in the autumn.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Lucy joined the WhatToWatch.com team in 2021, where she writes series guides for must-watch programmes, reviews and the latest TV news. Originally from Northumberland, she graduated from Oxford Brookes University with a degree in Film Studies and moved to London to begin a career writing about entertainment.
She is a Rotten Tomatoes approved film critic and has a huge passion for cinema. She especially loves horror, thriller and anything crime-related. Her favourite TV programmes include Inside No 9, American Horror Story, Stranger Things and Black Mirror but she is also partial to a quiz show or a bit of Say Yes to the Dress!
Most Popular
By Grace Morris
By Grace Morris