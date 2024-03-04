Strictly to sign A-list couple Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz?

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz could take to the ballroom this year.

The lineup for Strictly Come Dancing 2024 has not yet been revealed, but sources suggest that Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz could be joining the show.

If the duo did appear, they'd be making Strictly history as the first married couple to participate in the BBC competition.

A source reportedly told The Sun: "Brooklyn and Nicola are very glam and perfectly fit the profile for the kind of celebs who bosses are after. They’d love to get Brooklyn on the show as he is immediately recognizable to Strictly’s core audience."

They went on to explain why bosses might want the two of them, and not just one, telling the site: "Nicola would be brilliant, but she’s still not very well known [in the UK] despite being the daughter-in-law of our most famous celebrity couple. So to get them on the same show, competing against each other — that would be a producer’s dream."

Elsewhere, another source focused on Nicola told The Sun: "Nicola is known in the US but over in the UK she’s at the bottom of the publicity pecking order in Brooklyn’s famous family.

"She has a team behind her who are keen on boosting her profile over here — and Brooklyn is right behind her. Strictly has been mooted as the perfect show for Nicola.

Ellie Leach was the most recent celebrity to lift the Glitterball Trophy in 2023. (Image credit: BBC/Guy Levy)

According to their report, "bosses are in the early stages of preliminary meetings", and they have not yet reached out to any potential names who could be joining the Strictly Come Dancing 2024 line-up.

We've had plenty of firsts for Strictly in recent years, with TV presenter Zara McDermott becoming the first Love Island star to take part, and former Come Dancing presenter Angela Rippon joining at the age of 79. So it will be interesting to see if a married couple does face off against each other in the next series.

It is too early to know who'll be taking to the dancefloor in the autumn, we should start to learn more about this year's competition over the coming months. Strictly Come Dancing usually returns in September.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One and iPlayer, with previous seasons available to watch on demand.