Why the 7th Strictly Come Dancing star will make history by joining the show

The Strictly Come Dancing lineup is already shaping up to be an impressive one this year with a whole host of famous faces set to don their dancing shoes when the BBC show returns to screens this autumn.

One of the latest Strictly Come Dancing stars to be announced for the show is ex-Love Islander and TV presenter Zara McDermott.

While she's been working with the BBC for a number of years now fronting topical documentaries, Zara will make history as the first-ever former Love Island contestant to join the dancing show.

Zara announced the news earlier this week during a guest appearance on BBC Radio 1, where she joined the station's Going Home show with Vick and Jordan show.

She said of joining the Strictly lineup, "I've been rewatching last year's in detail, analysing everything, every dance.

"I'm scared, scared but excited. There is gonna be challenges with everything. I'm excited for the slower stuff. It's such a far cry from my day job… this is live, you cannot make a mistake.

"You get one take and one take only. This is so far out of my comfort zone."

The TV star then added, "I am so excited to be joining the world of Strictly! I grew up watching it every year with my nan and she was the biggest Strictly fan.

(Image credit: BBC)

"We would dance around the house and I have such fond memories of that time in my life.

"I even remember the first ever series, and being mesmerised by all the beautiful dresses! I can’t wait to throw myself into this experience and start training. It’s going to be incredible."

In the past, Strictly Come Dancing has returned to our screens in the autumn, with the launch show usually airing in mid-September and the first live show airing in the following week.

With an impressive lineup this year including presenting legend Angela Rippon, comedian Eddie Kadi and soap star Adam Thomas we can't wait to see how they take to the floor.

Watch this space!