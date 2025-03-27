Beyond Paradise's Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton tease season 3
Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton reveal what's in store for DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd as the hit crime drama returns
Much has changed for DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and Martha Lloyd (Sally Bretton) as hit Death in Paradise spin-off Beyond Paradise returns for a third season.
After the couple decided to postpone their wedding plans at the end of season two, the show's latest instalment sees them busy in other ways as Martha prepares to reopen her restaurant, Ten Mile Kitchen, in new premises, while the couple get their first long-term foster placing, a young girl named Rosie (Bella Rei Blue Stevenson). But will they still be able to find time for each other in their busy new lives?
We caught up with Kris and Sally to find out what's in store in Beyond Paradise season 3...
Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton interview for Beyond Paradise season 3
Is Humphrey and Martha's wedding definitely on the backburner for the time being?
Sally: "They had that lovely non-wedding [in season two] where they were committed to one another, but they weren't going to get married in a way that didn't feel right for them, so we do meet them in a very positive place. They're very committed, in a very happy spot, and very together."
Kris: "They are strong, and they're a quirky couple. They embrace each other's strengths and flaws, and I think we find them in a really good space, which is needed because they are on this fostering journey, and that brings its own challenges. They're a fun couple; they're not your polished, Instagram-ready couple, but they are just fun to hang out with."
What can you tell us about their fostering experience with Rosie?
Sally: "What's new about having Rosie is that she stays with them for quite a long time. The other two placements that they have had have all been very short-lived. They have to learn things fast, and embrace the juggling that they have never had to do because they are busy as well. Martha is opening up a new restaurant, and their life is pretty full, and then — like with all parents — in comes somebody, and they have to try and work that out and give her the attention she needs. They are learning, and it's a steep learning curve, but they are thrilled to have her."
Kris: "In terms of fostering, I assume, because all of the ones they've had before have been pretty temporary, they've just kind of been custodians, really; a helping hand for young people who have had challenges with their own parents. When Rosie comes into their life, there's a bit more of the day-to-day reality of being a parent: doing the school run, trying to guide them through life a little bit and show them right from wrong. The longer someone stays with you, the more you invest in them and the more you get back. But that brings its own set of challenges because even though there's a sense of permanence to this foster placement, it's still a foster placement and she's not their child. There's a lot for them to learn, but they are learning as they go along."
Martha's ex-boyfriend, Archie, played by Jamie Bamber, is back in Shipton Abbott this season. What does that mean for Humphrey and Martha?
Sally: "Well, Archie still lives there, he owns a vineyard. So while he's out of the café, because Martha bought him out, he is still around. The thing with Archie is that he's incredibly charming, and if he sets his eye on someone or he has a goal, he'll usually keep going for it until he can't any more. And there's a bit of that Archie charm this time around."
Kris: "I think Humphrey is pretty cool with it, really. He doesn't feel threatened. If anything, Humphrey is quite bemused by Archie. Obviously he is aware of how charming he is, and he looks pretty good as well, but Humphrey is pretty solid in his relationship with Martha, as he always was — even more so, now."
What can you tell us about the cases this time around?
Kris: "It's classic Beyond Paradise. The cases are quite representative of their environment; the wildness and the rugged beauty it has. Our crimes are quite rural at times. I'm just waiting for a sheep rustling crime, we haven't had one yet! And I'd love a surfing crime because then I could get in the water every day."
Sally: "There's a sailing one, at the regatta."
Kris: "Yes, there's a sailing regatta where it seems to be that someone is trying to stop a sailor from winning. We have an arson on a farm, and we have a kidnapping — that is a brilliant crime, probably the most impressed I've been by a crime so far. The way it's solved is absolute genius."
There's also a case in the first episode where Humphrey and DS Esther Williams, played by Zahra Ahmadi, have to work with a pair of Cornish detectives. Was that a lot of fun to film?
Kris: "I particularly love the whole idea of coming up against their Cornish counterparts. I'm from the West Country, and when it was first mooted to me that we were going to use a town in Cornwall as a fictional Devon town [the Cornish town of Looe is used for a lot of Shipton Abbott scenes], I was like 'OK, that's going to cause some issues!'. The truth is, we film equally in Devon and Cornwall — up and down the Tamar Valley, on both sides. I think the introduction of the Cornish counterparts could be a bit of a runner actually, because it's the producer's and Tony Jordan's, our head writer and creator, nod to the fact that we are in both Devon and Cornwall. I think it's a lot of fun!"
- Beyond Paradise season 3 launches on Friday, March 28 at 8 pm on BBC One in the UK. Seasons 1 and 2 are available now on BBC iPlayer.
