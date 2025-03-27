Beyond Paradise's Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton tease season 3

Sally: "What's new about having Rosie is that she stays with them for quite a long time. The other two placements that they have had have all been very short-lived. They have to learn things fast, and embrace the juggling that they have never had to do because they are busy as well. Martha is opening up a new restaurant, and their life is pretty full, and then — like with all parents — in comes somebody, and they have to try and work that out and give her the attention she needs. They are learning, and it's a steep learning curve, but they are thrilled to have her."

Kris: "In terms of fostering, I assume, because all of the ones they've had before have been pretty temporary, they've just kind of been custodians, really; a helping hand for young people who have had challenges with their own parents. When Rosie comes into their life, there's a bit more of the day-to-day reality of being a parent: doing the school run, trying to guide them through life a little bit and show them right from wrong. The longer someone stays with you, the more you invest in them and the more you get back. But that brings its own set of challenges because even though there's a sense of permanence to this foster placement, it's still a foster placement and she's not their child. There's a lot for them to learn, but they are learning as they go along."