Vera Christmas special 2023: cast, plot, guest stars and everything we know
Vera: The Rising Tide is a Christmas special that sees Brenda Blethyn back as DCI Vera Stanhope with a very messy murder on her hands.
The Vera Christmas special 2023 is the perfect present for fans. Brenda Blethyn’s much-loved sleuth DCI Vera Stanhope is back for the festive episode on ITV1, called Vera: The Rising Tide, based on the Ann Cleeves novel of the same name.
The events of Vera: The Rising Tide begin in the run-up to Christmas but instead of enjoying mince pies and secret Santas, Vera is thrown headlong into an apparent suicide. And when it becomes clear the death was a murder, she and the team start to wonder if they’ll all live to see Christmas.
The special episode also features series regulars Kenny Doughty, Jon Morrison, Riley Jones, Ibinabo Jack and Sarah Kameela Impey as DS Aiden Healy, DC Kenny Lockhart, DC Mark Edwards, DC Jac Williams and pathologist Dr Paula Bennett while a host of guest stars including Lewis star Clare Holman and EastEnders star Suzette Llewellyn join the cast.
Here’s everything you need to know about ITV1's Christmas special Vera: The Rising Tide…
Vera: The Rising Tide release date
Vera: The Rising Tide will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX over the 2023 Christmas period in the UK, so we're guessing something like Christmas Eve, Christmas Day or Boxing Day at 9pm. Nothing has been announced just yet, but when it is we'll post the offical air date on here so do check back.
Vera Christmas special 2023 plot
With Christmas looming fast, DCI Vera Stanhope is asked to investigate the apparent suicide of a man called Rick Kelasall on her home stomping ground, Holy Island. Vera soon works out that there’s more to the death than meets the eye and realises Rick was murdered. He was attending a reunion with old friends, a tradition built up over 40 years, when he died and Vera must determine whether one of his fellow guests is the killer, if the scandal that rocked his career could be to blame, or if something more obscure is behind the murder. And the closer she gets to the answer, the more she and her team are in danger.
Vera Christmas special 2023 cast — Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope
Brenda Blethyn is whip smart detective DCI Vera Stanhope, a role she’s played since 2011. The Kent-born actor was a huge hit in the Mike Leigh film Secrets and Lies back in 1996 and has since been in numerous TV series and films, such as Kate and Koji, Pride and Prejudice, War and Peace, Atonement and Little Voice.
Guest stars and regulars also starring in Vera: The Rising Tide
Vera series regulars Kenny Doughty, Jon Morrison, Riley Jones, Ibinabo Jack and Sarah Kameela Impey are back as DS Aiden Healy, DC Kenny Lockhart, DC Mark Edwards, DC Jac Williams and pathologist Dr Paula Bennett.
There's a long line-up of guests stars in Vera: The Rising Tide including Lewis star Clare Holman, Suzette Llewellyn (EastEnders), Cora Kirk (Your Christmas Or Mine) Jake Ashton-Nelson, Adrian Mills, Brian Bovell, Orlessa Altass, Phil Cornwell, Adrian Rawlins, Kate Isitt, Felicity Dean, Natasha Patel, Sara Powell, Martin Turner, Eric Richard, Phillippa Wilson, Liz Crowther, Sam Halpenny and Peter Peverley.
Is there a trailer?
There's no trailer yet available for Vera: The Rising Tide but if ITV does release one before Christmas we'll be posting it on here.
