Kate and Koji season 2 — release date, stars, episode guide and cast interviews

In Kate and Koji season 2 it’s business as usual for opinionated, pinny-clad caff-owner, Kate (Brenda Blethyn) and her asylum seeker, doctor friend Koji.

The cafe doors are open, the kettle is on, and the regulars are back. However, there is one notable change - Okorie Chukwu has replaced Jimmy Akingbola as Koji.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new series…

Kate and Koji season 2 - when and where you can watch

Kate and Koji season 2 debuts on ITV on Wednesday, March 16 2022 at 9pm. It will also be available on ITV Hub.

Who’s who in Kate and Koji season 2

Two-time Oscar nominee and Vera star Brenda Blethyn plays politically incorrect cafe-owner Kate.

Okorie Chukwu (War of the Worlds) stars as Koji, the calm and composed African asylum seeker and doctor. Koji was portrayed by Jimmy Akingbola in the first series.

Speaking to What To Watch Brenda said: “Naturally when we heard Jimmy wasn't going to be here, we thought, ‘How are they going to fill his shoes?’ But Okorie is perfect - we were lucky to get him. And it was great for Jimmy to get Bel-Air, especially as we were cancelled for a year because of COVID.”

Open for business. Kate and Koji makes a welcome return to ITV. (Image credit: ITV)

Blake Harrison (The Inbetweeners) reprises the role of Kate’s nephew Medium and Barbara Flynn (Cracker) is back as Kate’s nemesis, Councillor Lavinia Bone.

"Blake is so creative and funny," says Brenda, who adds: "And Barbara is heaven to be around. We were at The National at the same time, in different plays - but I can't remember which plays! She’s a wonderful jewellery maker. If you want a special necklace, check out Barbara Flynn Necklaces. I bought three last week!"

Victor McGuire (Bread) is in situ as dour cafe regular Mr Mulholland, Kris Saddler (Adult Material) returns naive-but-endearing Nick, Gary Lammin (Underworld) stars as Kate’s put upon Postman and Rosalind Ayres (Outnumbered) returns as gentle Iris.

Okorie told What To Watch: “They’ve been wonderful in welcoming me to the team. And Brenda’s an absolute riot! When I read the script I connected with Koji instantly. The work was about understanding creators Andy Hamilton and Guy Jenkin’s comedy and timing while working with everyone.”

Kate and Koji cast l- r: Blake Harrison, Babara Flynn, Brenda Blethyn, Okorie Chukwu and Victor McGuire. (Image credit: ITV)

Are there any special guest stars?

Yes! Susie Blake (Coronation Street), Claire Skinner (Outnumbered), Chizzy Akudolu (Holby City), and Martin Marquez (The Job Lot) are all on the bill.

How many Kate and Koji episodes are in season 2?

There are six new thirty minute episodes.

When viewers return to the fictional town of Seagate, Koji is awaiting a decision on his asylum application while Kate is still wrangling with her regulars, especially Medium, Mr Mulholland, Nick and her nemesis, Councillor Lavinia Bone.

Other tasty new storylines include Koji managing the cafe, Kate running for election against bitter rival Councillor Bone, and Medium writing a book!

Okorie told WTW: “The characters' relationships have developed because Koji’s been going through the asylum process for over a year.”

See below for our Kate and Koji season 2 episode guide

We promise @BrendaBlethyn & @okorie_chukwu are VERY professional comedy actors. You could be in the audience to watch the live recording of these consummate professionals. Get free tickets to the remaining shows on 4th, 11th & 18th Feb here - https://t.co/7sDMaCJ4DR #KateandKoji pic.twitter.com/FeftGBYPIcFebruary 2, 2022 See more

Where is Kate and Koji filmed?

The series is filmed on location in Kent and at Elstree Studios in front of a live audience.

“This is my first experience of live-audience comedy and it's fascinating the energy you get. The audience are so there for you. Everyone's there to have fun,” says Okorie, who admits there were a few learning curves. “I had my biggest lesson yet - reduce the amount of props you use. If you get that tea towel wrong on your shoulder you’re going to do another ten takes!”

“The audience loves it when something goes wrong,” laughs Brenda. “In the first recording poor Okorie walks in, hangs his coat up and the peg falls off the wall. We all had to pull ourselves together!”



She adds: "I was amazed at how many people came out to Elstree Studios because it was freezing when we were filming!"

How popular is Kate and Koji?

When Kate and Koji debuted on ITV in March 2020 sitcom fans took the comedy about a classic sea-side cafe to their hearts, and the first series averaged just under five million viewers across its first run.

Speaking about the sitcom’s appeal Okorie said: “What's so good about this sitcom is it really captures the light and dark; the experience of Koji going through the asylum process but also his dynamic relationships in the caff. It’s not heavy, but you get comedy and a bit of drama. There’s such a warm feeling with the topics explored. The café is a space, not only for food but for conversation and socializing.”

Brenda added: “It's the perfect situation. You've got a decent man, a qualified doctor, who happens to be an asylum seeker, and he’s not allowed to work when we’re short of doctors. Kate says she’d rather have Koji as a British citizen than most British people! I miss watching comedies with an audience. It’s kind-of old-fashioned, but it works. It’s like you're sharing the experience.”

Kate and Koji season 2 episode guide

Kate and Koji season 2 - episode 1

Kate goes through a varied menu of emotions when she discovers mortal enemy Councillor Bone is presenting her with an award. Naturally this causes a brew-ha-ha, but you can bet your fry-up that Kate will have the last laugh. Meanwhile, Koji anxiously awaits news of his asylum application.

Speaking about the opening episode Brenda said: “Kate and Medium are presented with a Lockdown Legends Award. But the shine is taken off proceedings when their local MP gets caught in flagrante and Councillor Bone presents it!”

Check back for weekly Kate and Koji S2 episode updates.

Is there a trailer for Kate and Koji season 2?

Not yet - but as soon as one becomes available we will post it here.