Vera season 13: cast, plot and everything we know

Vera season 13 sees the return of David Leon as Joe Ashworth who's back in the north east with DCI Vera Stanhope (Brenda Blethyn).

Vera season 13 is upon us soon with Brenda Blethyn once again playing super sleuth DCI Vera Stanhope, but this new series has excited Vera fans around the world as it sees the return of actor and director David Leon as Joe Ashworth.

Joining Brenda and David for three new feature-length episodes of Vera are Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards, Sarah Kameela Impey as pathologist Dr Paula Bennett, and Rhiannon Clements (Ridley, Hollyoaks) as new and ambitious DC Steph Duncan who joins Vera’s team.

Brenda Blethyn says: "Stepping back into Vera's shoes for the thirteenth series feels like coming home again. The support from the locals in the North East is truly heart-warming and reuniting with the talented David Leon and the rest of our exceptional team is an absolute delight. Together, we embark on this new chapter with a terrific script crafted by the brilliant Paul Matthew Thompson."

David Leon says: "I’m thrilled to be returning to Vera. It's fantastic to be back in the North East and reunited with Brenda and the crew for the new series. I’m looking forward to exploring the relationship between Joe and Vera as they make up for lost time.”

This latest three-part Vera series follows events after the Vera Christmas special, Vera: The Rising Tide, on Boxing Day. The Vera cases in series 13 again draw inspiration from the best-selling novels and characters created by acclaimed crime writer Ann Cleeves.

Here's everything you need to know about Vera season 13...

Vera Season 13 arrives on ITV1 in early 2024. (Image credit: ITV )

Vera season 13 will begin on ITV1 in early 2024. We'll update with the start date as soon as we can. Episodes will also become available on streaming service ITVX.

Series 1-12 of Vera is currently available on ITVX.

Vera plot and episode guide

Here's a brief episode guide to the three stories in Vera season 13...

Episode 1: Fall Out

DCI Vera Stanhope investigates the suspicious death of a market trader and reveals a web of secrets, lies and betrayal while an enigmatic figure from her past returns - episode two sees Vera delve into the case of a sickly young girl found in a remote railway siding, unearthing twisted family dynamics and raising questions about trust and exploitation in the process. In the final episode, Vera investigates the murder of a chip shop co-owner and exposes hidden debts, broken promises, and family conflicts while unveiling secrets and culprits.

Other actors appearing in the first episode include Nimmy March (Agatha Raisin, Midsomer Murders), Amit Shah (Happy Valley, The Other One), Stephen Lord (Coronation Street, Safe House), Patrick McNamee (Our Girl, Inspector George Gently), Andrew Dunn (The Syndicate, Doctors), Bryan Dick (Ridley, The Split), Samantha Seager (Coronation Street, This is Vanity), Beruce Khan (War of the Worlds, The Capture) and television newcomers Travis Ross, Evie Hargreaves and Susan Jayne-Robinson.

The first feature length episode is written by series regular Paul Matthew Thompson (Ridley, Shakespeare & Hathaway: Private Investigators) and directed by Claire Winyard (Our Girl, Call the Midwife).

Episodes 2 and 3

We'll update on these in due course so do check back.

Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope. (Image credit: ITV)

Behind the scenes and more on Vera season 13

Vera is made by Silverprint Pictures, part of ITV Studios, with executive producers Will Nicholson and Kate Bartlett overseeing the production. Will Nicholson also takes on the role of producer for the new series. Overseeing production on behalf of ITV is Drama Commissioner Huw Kennair-Jones. ITV Studios distributes Vera internationally.

Filming again... Brenda and David as Vera and Joe reunited. (Image credit: ITV)

Is there a trailer for Vera season 13?

No trailer for Vera season 13 has been released just yet, but we're expecting one to arrive after the Vera Christmas special on Boxing Day