Vera season 14: cast, plot and everything we know

Vera season 14 is filming soon so should arrive hot on the heels of the three-part Vera season 13 having finished on ITV1 in January 2024.

The new series was announced directly after the final episode of Vera series 13 on Sunday January 21, 2024. This time Vera will be just two episodes of standalone cases with Brenda Blethyn once again playing the titular detective Vera Stanhope, who operates in north east England. No other casting has been confirmed.

We once asked Brenda how long she envisaged playing the character, she told us: "That’s always a hard one. If no one else wants to do it then I’m up a gum tree aren’t I! But I still love playing her. I love the character and in the novels, she never dies. Ann Cleeves is still writing them and Vera's there forever in the books so I’m happy carrying on!"

Series 13 finished with Vera, Steph and Joe working on a case that saw the murder of a chip shop owner. Here's everything you need to know so far on Vera season 14...

Vera season 14 will be shown in spring 2025 on ITV1 and ITVX. As soon as we hear of an air date we'll post it here.

Vera season 14 plot and cases

The case and plot details for Vera season 14 are still very much under wraps so we'll have to update later in the year when we hear more.

Vera season 14 cast

Vera season 14 will again be led by Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope. We'll have to update if David Leon is returning as Joe Ashworth as well as Rhiannon Clements as detective Steph Duncan. we do expect plenty of guest star apperances in both episodes.

Vera's in a hurry! (Image credit: ITV)

Could David Leon be back as Joe Ashworth. (Image credit: ITV)

Will Rhiannon Clements return as DC Steph Duncan? (Image credit: ITV)

Is there a trailer for Vera season 14?

Filming has yet to being on Vera season 14 so it's far too early for a trailer. If one lands later down the line then we'll post it here.