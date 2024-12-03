Vera final ever series start date revealed at last — and it's sooner than you think!

The final ever episodes of Vera now have an air date.

Vera season 14, which is the final-ever series for Brenda Blethyn's hit detective drama, has finally been given a release date and we haven't got long to wait.

The season, which is just two episodes long, will once again be led by Brenda Blethyn as DCI Vera Stanhope. David Leon is also returning as Joe Ashworth as well as Rhiannon Clements who is back as detective Steph Duncan.

The new series was billed for 2025, but thankfully we don't have to wait long into the new year for the season to start becasue the final two episodes will be shown on Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 8pm (New Year's Day) with the second and final ever episode following straight after on Thursday, January 2 at 8pm on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

The exact plot details for the final episodes of Vera are being kept tightly under wraps for now, however, the ITV Christmas brochure has revealed the two episodes will be titled 'Inside' and 'The Dark Wives'.

The ITV synopsis says: "In the first episode, DCI Vera Stanhope is called to the banks of the Tyne where the body of a young man has been discovered by some anglers. A tangled web of a broken relationship, secret love, grudges, regret, and fraud begins to emerge – has our former inmate been served cold justice, or does his death run deeper?

"The final episode brings Vera back to a familiar place when a body is found at the foot of legendary local stones The Dark Wives. With memories of childhood in the background, Vera must work hard to uncover the mystery of why a bright young student would be violently attacked and left so far from home.

"This poignant episode weaves together past and present and makes for a compelling and emotional farewell."

Brenda Blethyn is back as DCI Vera Stanhope. (Image credit: ITV)

But while Vera fans will be sad to see the end of the long-running series, there is some good news because we will also be treated to an accompanying factual documentary, Vera Farewell Pet, which will air on Friday, January 3, at 9pm on ITV1 and STV and ITVX.

And of course, all previous 13 series of Vera are still available to stream on ITVX in the UK and on BritBox in the US so you can relive the joy of Vera as often as you like.