How to watch Vera season 14 online: stream crime drama's final episodes

Watch Vera season 14 and say goodbye to Brenda Blethyn’s iconic detective. The final two-part season will premiere on January 1, concluding on January 2 and will be available to stream for FREE in the UK on ITVX. Don't worry if you’re away from the UK, because you can watch Vera season 14 from anywhere with a VPN.

Over thirteen seasons, DCI Vera Stanhope has earned a place alongside Morse, Barnaby and Tennison as one of ITV’s most well-loved detectives. And it’s going to be hard to say farewell, for both viewers and the lead, with Blethyn saying: “Working on Vera has been a joy from beginning to end and I’m sad to be saying cheerio. But I am so proud of our achievements over the last 14 years.”

But before we do, there’s still more cases to solve in this pair of feature-length installments. Episode one, entitled “Inside” sees Vera summoned to the banks of the Tyne when the body of an ex-prisoner washes up. Determined to be murder, the detective must figure out if this is a case of prison justice or if the motives run deeper. In episode two, "The Dark Wives," the past is dragged up for Vera as the violent death of a student entwines with a case involving a missing girl.

Season 13 reunited Vera with her old partner DI Joe Asworth (David Leon) after nearly a decade apart and with the pair back together it’s a perfect recipe for a conclusion that celebrates the show, while delivering an epic final chapter.

Ready to see in the new year with this classic crime drama? Here's how to watch Vera Season 14 from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below. And for more on the final installment, don't miss our preview of Vera season 14.

How to watch Vera season 14 online in the UK for free

Vera season 14 premieres in the UK on New Year's Day, Wednesday, January 1, 2025 at 8pm GMT. Episode two will follow in the same slot the next day. The two feature-length episodes will also be available to watch for free on the network's streaming platform ITVX. ITV and ITVX are free to watch. If you're trying to access ITVX while traveling outside the UK, you might want to use a VPN to allow you to watch from anywhere.

How to watch Vera season 14 online in the US

Viewers in the US can catch the final two episodes of Vera when season 14 streams on BritBox. Episode one is set to arrive on Thursday, January 2, 2025 with episode two arriving a week later.

BritBox costs $8.99 per month or $89.99 per year, but new users can get a 7-day free trial before paying a cent.

Brits visiting the States will need a VPN to watch their usual free stream of Vera season 14. We've got all the details you need for that below.

Can I watch Vera season 14 online in Australia?

BritBox is also the home of Vera Down under, however with season 13 yet to arrive, we wouldn't expect season 14 any time soon.

That means that Brits abroad looking to stream Vera season 14 will want to look into purchasing VPN. You’ll find all the details on how to do that here.

How to watch Vera season 14 from anywhere with a VPN

If you're traveling outside the UK, you can watch Vera season 14 on the ITVX streaming service by using a VPN – no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the no. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch – in this case, the UK for ITVX

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!