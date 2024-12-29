Brenda Blethyn: Why it was time to stop Vera... and how the crew gave me a cake shaped like Vera's Land Rover!

It will be the end of an era when formidable DCI Vera Stanhope stomps back onto our screens to solve her very last cases for ITV’s hit detective drama, Vera.

Fans were devastated when acting legend, Brenda Blethyn, broke the news in April 2024 that she would be hanging up Vera’s hat for good and that this 14th series of Vera would be the last outing for the show which has become a global phenomenon since it first started in 2011.

But before Vera says her final "farewell pet", there are more murders to solve in scenic Northumberland. The first sees her and her right hand-man, DS Joe Ashworth (David Leon) called to the River Tyne where the body of a young man has been found, whilst her second sees her investigating the murder of a bright young student.

However, it’s Vera’s own affairs that are also at the heart of the final episodes. Her working relationship with Joe comes under intense strain and Vera herself is struggling when she’s faced with some life-changing decisions.

What to Watch met Brenda, 78, to hear about her emotional last scenes and discover what’s next for her…

What made you decide it was the right time to leave?

It was such a hard decision because I love Vera and come next March when I’d normally be about to start filming I’ll probably be crying. But I've been working on it for six months of the year for the past 14 years away from my family. As much as I loved it it was time to stop.

How did you feel when you heard, ‘That’s a wrap!’ on your last ever Vera scene?

Our producer Will Nicholson had cleverly arranged our last scene would be in the incident room so that all the cast and crew were there. That’s not the last scene you’ll see on telly but it was the last one we filmed. As soon as it was a wrap there were champagne corks popping. It was like a big collective hug. People did speeches and I did a little impromptu one myself. We were all a bit choked up.

Did you have a proper party later on?

Yes we had a wrap party at St James’ Park, the posh bit of Newcastle. They presented me with a beautiful cake in the shape of Vera’s Land Rover. I felt very emotional on the train back home from Newcastle. I will miss my Newcastle family so much but I fully intend to be going back there. It’s party town and a great place for shopping too!

You’ve said your co-stars have become your second family. Who are you closest to?

Kenny Doughty, Jon Morrison, Riley Jones, David Leon, Rhiannon Clements is really lovely and a terrific addition to the team and so is Sarah Kameela Impey. I suppose the one I'm closest to is Kenny. We’re all on a WhatsApp group together and enjoy messaging each other.

Have you kept any Vera souvenirs?

I’ve kept her mac and her tweedy coat too although it looks like it's been through the mill! I’ve also kept a couple of her blouses, scarves and of course, the hat. I found that hat myself in a fishing shop in Newcastle and knew straight away it would be perfect for Vera.

What will you miss most about playing her?

I felt a confidence playing Vera because after 14 years I knew what I was doing and I understood her so well. Only 10 of the 56 episodes were from the author Ann Cleeves books, the other 46 have been written by guest writers so I felt like I had a bit of authority and would chip in with suggestions if needed.

Have there been conversations about spin offs or continuing the show in some way?

None that I’ve heard. Some people have asked if there’s going to be a prequel. Personally, I don't think they ever work. I loved Morse and I liked Endeavour (its prequel) but I didn’t see any connection between the two shows. It was just an excuse to make a period set piece. The same with the prequel to Prime Suspect (Prime Suspect 1973 which starred Stefanie Martini as a younger Jane Tennison).

How has the fan reaction been to Vera coming to an end?

We’ve had so many messages from people telling us how sad they are that it’s finishing. We even had one lady who flew all the way from Australia when she heard the news. She came and did a tour of all the location sites. I met her at a charity event and she had tea with Ann (Cleeves).

There have been many famous guest stars appearing over the years. Is there anyone else you would have liked to have been on the show?

We’ve been so lucky with all the guest stars. The singer Sam Fender was actually in the very first episode of Vera. He was the first ever victim, the body in the bath. My best friend is Tim Spall so I would have loved him to have been in an episode. Kevin Whately is in this last series so I’m very pleased about that. I would have loved a good friend of mine Janine Duvitski (Benidorm) to have worked with me, she’s adorable.

We’ve been told there will be some ‘life-affecting’ changes coming Vera’s way. What can you reveal?

Her superior officer, Chief Inspector Khalon (Shobna Gulati) wants to promote her so Vera’s got some really big decisions to make. She’s struggling to know what to do for the best.

So she’s not going to be killed off then?

(Brenda makes a cryptic expression). I’m saying nothing!

Will you be tuning in yourself to watch?

Ooh yes I always watch the episodes live when they’re on telly if I can. It’ll probably just be me, my husband and my dog Jack sitting down to tune in.

What’s next for you?

Well I’m definitely not retiring (laughing). In fact I’ve already done a film since we finished Vera. I hadn’t even unpacked my bag from Newcastle and my agent called and said ‘You’ve been offered a film’. I said, ‘I don’t want to do a film’. She said it started shooting the following week because someone had dropped out and that it was with Andrea Riseborough. I thought I’d have a little read of the script and I liked it so much, I did it!

The final two episodes of Vera air on New Year's Day and Thursday 2 January at 8 pm on ITV1.

Farewell Pet, a celebratory documentary marking the end of Vera with special behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with cast will air on Friday 3 January on ITV1.