David Leon on his return as Joe Ashworth in Vera series 13

David Leon originally played Joe Ashworth in ITV's hit crime series Vera from 2011 to 2014, and is pleased to be returning for Vera season 13 on Sunday January 7 2024. It was especially lovely for him as it meant an on-screen reunion with the show’s leading lady, Brenda Blethyn who has played DCI Vera Stanhope since the show began.

"People say, 'Never go back', and there is often good reason for that," says David Leon, 43, who did previously come back to direct season eight case Black Ice in 2018. "But at the heart of this, there’s great love and affection. I hold Brenda in the highest regard, and I find her very inspiring, both as an actor and as a person, she’s a very special woman."

While details surrounding Joe’s shock comeback are being kept under-wraps, David does reveal that his character has changed since fans last saw him.

"When I agreed to return, part of the discussions we had were, 'What would it mean for the character?’, he says. "A period of time has gone by; you grow and evolve as a person and the character reflects that.

"There needed to be a reason why Joe has returned, and also a readdressing of the balance in terms of the relationship dynamic between him and Vera. But it’s been great to be back and, to some extent, tie up some loose ends!"

The reasons for Joe Ashworth's return will only become apparent when the first episode of Vera season 13 is shown and David will have much more to say then. So do tune in to find out more.

* The first episode of Vera season 13 is being shown in the UK on Sunday January 7 2024 on ITV1 and ITVX and is called Fall Out. It sees an investigation into the suspicious death of a market trader.

* The Vera Christmas special called Vera: The Rising tide was recently shown in the UK on Boxing Day 2023 but it's available for catch up on ITVX.