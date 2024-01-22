Vera star Brenda Blethyn reveals fab news about show's future

Vera season 13 might be over and done with, but Brenda Blethyn has confirmed that the veteran TV detective isn't hanging up her hat just yet!

There were some worries that Vera had reached the end after the series finale aired on Sunday, January 21, but the lead star has put those fears to bed. In response to a sad fan worried Vera was ending, Brenda definitively said: "it's not the last".

it’s not the last. https://t.co/NxZ0go6eL1January 21, 2024 See more

ITV has also confirmed the good news. Following the release of season 13's third episode, the network revealed that Vera would continue with two more feature-length episodes. And while we don't have many details about that new series yet, we know that the new episodes are set to film this spring, so we might not have to wait too long before DCI Stanhope is back on our screens.

Season 13 saw David Leon return as DI Joe Ashworth after Kenny Doughty (who played DS Aiden Healy) decided to step away from the series and his character decided to make a fresh start in Australia.

Joe and Vera were thrown back together during the first episode of the series, "First Love", which saw Vera investigating the murder of dodgy fruit and veg stallholder, Danny Meddon.

Joe's return wasn't exactly plain sailing, though, as he had been sent to Northumberland and City Police as an assessor, to check whether Vera and her team were following the proper codes of professional practice!

In our interview with David Leon, he previously teased that more episodes could be in the works. "Vera will continue for as long as the demand for it remains, and as long as Brenda feels like she can continue to surprise herself and be challenged by it", he said.

"She puts so much into it and it’s an exhausting shoot filming three or four feature films back to back. The fans who come to watch filming are always amazed at the level of detail, craftsmanship and time each scene requires. It’s a real challenge and requires a level of energy and dedication, which means you’re just living in that Vera bubble for several months. The audiences are always left wanting more. But we’ll just have to wait and see whether there will be!"

You can watch past episodes of Vera on ITVX; episodes are also available on BritBox. If you're looking for even more great shows to watch in the meantime, check out our recommendations for the best ITV dramas we think you should be streaming right now.