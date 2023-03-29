Call the Midwife season 13: cast, potential plot and everything we know

Call the Midwife has become a firm favorite with fans around the world, and thankfully the show's future has been confirmed with three more seasons on the way, meaning we will have the drama on our screen until at least 2026.

But as the stories from Nonnatus House continue to play out in the US in Call the Midwife season 12, the series has wrapped up in the UK and now fans are wondering what we might be able to expect from Call the Midwife season 13.

Here is everything you need to know about the new season, from when it is likely to air, to which cast will be returning and what storylines we might be able to expect from everyone's favorite team of community midwives.

Here's everything we know so far about Call the Midwife season 13...

It will be a while before a UK or US release date is confirmed, however Call the Midwife traditionally returns to our screens with a special episode on Christmas Day, followed by a new season starting in January in the UK and March in the US. So we could be seeing season 13 on our screens in early 2024.

Call the Midwife season 13 plot

When it comes to upcoming plots there is no shortage of drama unfolding at Nonnatus House. Show writer and creator Heidi Thomas once teased: "The stories we tell are like babies — they never stop coming, we love them all, and we vow to do our best by every single one."

But while what happens in Call the Midwife season 13 is a closely guarded secret for now, what we do know is that there will be plenty to come from Matthew and Trixie as they settle into married life together.

Matthew and Trixie will be settling into married life in season 13. (Image credit: Neal Street Productions / BBC )

Viewers know that until now Trixie has lived at Nonnatus House where she also works, but Helen George teased that where she lives after getting married remains to be seen: "It'll be interesting to see where they end up living," Helen told What To Watch. "But one thing is for sure, it will be a passionate marriage. They really challenge each other — I don't think they're just going to be playing house and buying lots of kittens!"

Reassuringly for fans, Olly Rix, who plays Matthew confirmed that Trixie and Matthew's marriage wouldn't take them far from their friends... "Being married is certainly not going to take them away from Poplar or Nonnatus House.

"Their relationship does feel fated somehow. They're exacting with one another and they pick each other up on lots of things, which is a good basis for a happy marriage. I'm looking forward to seeing what that entails."

Call the Midwife season 13 cast — who is returning for the new series?

It is thought that most of the usual Call the Midwife cast will come back for the new season — however, there will be a few of our favorites sadly missing...

Matthew Aylward (Olly Rix) and Trixie Franklin (Helen George) will be returning as newlyweds Mr and Mrs Aylward, and it has been confirmed that the pair will be sticking around in Poplar despite tying the knot.

It's likely that Jenny Agutter will return as Sister Julienne along with Linda Bassett as Nurse Phyllis Crane, Rebecca Gethings as newcomer Sister Veronica, Georgie Glen as Miss Higgins and Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan.

Doctor Turner and his wife Shelagh will be returning with their family in the new season. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Doctor Turner and his family should also be back including his wife Shelagh Turner (Laura Main) and son Timothy Turner (Max Macmillan).

Cyril Robinson (Zephryn Taitte) is also thought to be coming back, but sadly his wife Lucille Robinson, played by Leonie Elliott, won't be returning after it was confirmed at the end of season 12 that the character would be staying in Jamaica with her sister and mother. Lucille left Poplar in episode two of season 12 after she struggled with her mental health.

Sadly another two favorites who won't be returning for the new season are Sister Hilda, played by Fenella Woolgar, and Sister Frances, played by Ella Bruccoleri. Both characters were written out in the Call the Midwife 2022 Christmas Special and are thought to not be returning.

Trixie will be back for the new season, but will Nancy be joining her? (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Nicky Johnston)

We have got everything crossed that Megan Cusack will be returning as Nurse Nancy Corrigan, however, even her future was in doubt after the character was offered a new position at Netherditch Hospital.

It's likely we will have to wait for the Call the Midwife 2023 Christmas Special to see if Nancy takes on the new role after she was left torn between the new job and staying put at Nonnatus House at the end of season 12. The new position definitely had its perks, including a two-bedroom house where Nancy could live with her daughter, Colette, rent-free.

Is there a trailer for Call the Midwife season 13?

No, with filming still yet to start, it is a little bit too early for a trailer yet. However, as soon as one is released we will add it to this guide.

Linda Basset will return as as Nurse Phyllis Crane. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtenay)

What happened at the end of Call the Midwife season 12?

Call the Midwife is known for its big finale episodes. We had the famous train crash at the end of Call the Midwife season 11 and season 12's ending was no less dramatic.

There was a mixture of highs and lows for viewers as we watched Trixie and Matthew finally tie the knot in an elaborate wedding. But while Trixie and Matthew got their happily ever after, their big day was thrown into jeopardy when the venue for the reception burnt down and they were forced to have their wedding breakfast in the middle of the streets in Poplar.

But as always there was a tinge of sadness for some Call the Midwife favorites when a car crash left Dr Turner facing the biggest test of his career as he fought to save a precious life when an expectant mother was caught up in an accident on her way to the labor ward.