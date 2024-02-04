Call the Midwife season 13 episode 5 recap: tragedy at the beach

Call the Midwife season 13 episode 5 sees a community trip to the beach take a shocking turn when May finds herself in grave danger after going missing in the sea.

Elsewhere there is heartbreak for ayoung couple when they get devastating news about their two daughters, while Trixie is oblivious to Matthew's mounting money worries.

Here's everything that happened in Call the Midwife season 13 episode 5...

The episode opens with good news because not only has Trixie (Helen George) finally passed her driving test, but Violet has also organised her first official event as Mayor of Poplar and is taking everyone to the seaside!

However, Matthew is still hiding his money worries from everyone. First, he looks uncomfortable when Trixie puts pressure on him to get her a new car now she has her driving licence, and again when Violet asks him for a sizeable donation towards the community trip to the beach. As Matthew tries to politely tell their new Mayor that he doesn't have the money to donate right now, an oblivious Trixie jumps in and tells Violet that of course, they will write her a cheque.

Trixie is thrilled when she passes her driving test. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Cyril also has a new job as a Child Welfare Officer and his first role is to go along to a new play scheme that Nonnatus House has set up for local families. He heads to meet the mothers and children, announcing that they are all invited to the seaside trip. However, there is one expectant mum causing concern for the midwives called Lindi Webster, who is very young and already has a daughter, Danielle.

As the day of the inaugural beach trip arrives, everyone piles onto the coaches and a convoy of vehicles, each one decorated with colourful balloons, is soon heading for the beach.

Despite the weather being typical for the British summertime, everyone is having a lovely time and Phyllis is busy taking photos of everyone enjoying themselves. However, things soon take a dramatic turn when Lindi goes into labour and Phyllis and Miss Higgins are forced to drive her and Danielle back to Poplar in record time, so that Lindi can give birth at the maternity home and not in the back of a car!

May gets into trouble while Shelagh is helping a woman in labour. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Luckily they make it back just in time, and Lindi gives birth to a beautiful daughter with the help of Phyllis. Soon Lindi's partner, Melvin, turns up with all his mates, who get thrown out by a very stern Miss Higgins. But despite their young age, the couple are the picture of happiness with their new arrival.

Back at the beach, however, things take a tragic turn as the Turners' foster daughter, May, goes missing during the commotion of Lindi going into labour. With May and her sister Angela nowhere to be found, Patrick and Shelagh are beside themselves with worry and everyone joins in the search for the girls.

Soon Angela is found safe and sound, but Shelagh's blood turns cold when she asks where May is and Angela says she went into the sea. Meanwhile, along the shore, Joyce has seen May struggling to stay afloat in the waves and races into the sea to save her, along with Cyril who also spots the commotion. The pair bring her to shore and Dr Turner revives May, who despite swallowing salt water appears to be okay.

However, things only get worse for the Turners when May complains about feeling unwell that evening and Dr Turner puts it down to her ordeal that day, telling her the best medicine is sleep. But the following morning, May is still not well and Timothy realises that she has water aspiration after seeing a similar case in training.

May is rushed to the hospital where she is gravely ill, and all Patrick and Shelagh can do is wait as the next 24 hours are crucial.

Timothy realises that May is very poorly. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Meanwhile, as Trixie puts pressure on Matthew to get her a very expensive new car, it is clear he is panicking and hiding his money worries from her.

Phyllis develops her photos from the beach and is surprised to see in one that Danielle has a mark on her eye, which could indicate there is something wrong. She shows it to Dr Turner and he agrees, referring both Danielle and baby Michelle to a specialist, leaving Lindi and Melvin worried.

The young parents are overwhelmed when the specialist uses lots of big words to describe what is wrong with their girls, but they soon realise both their children are seriously ill with Retinoblastoma, a rare type of eye cancer that can affect young children. The parents are horrified when they learn Danielle will need her eye removed, and their newborn daughter, Michelle, will need radiotherapy.

While Lindi impresses everyone by stepping up and being the mum that her girls need, Melvin takes the news badly and storms out of the hospital. Phyllis later goes to find him at work and gives him some advice, and soon he realises he needs to step up for his family and proposes to Lindi.

The Poplar resident have a day to remember at the beach. (Image credit: BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney)

Back at the Turner house, things have taken a brighter turn when May responds well to treatment and is allowed home. But sadly, the family's ordeal is far from over, because they then get a visit from Miss Williams from the Hong Kong adoption agency.

The visit appears to go well, but later Shelagh and Patrick are beside themselves when they get a phone call asking them to come into the agency offices to discuss the incident with May. May's mother, Mrs Tang, has been on the phone asking about what happened at the beach, and the Turners are devastated they are now going to face a three-month formal review.

At the end of the episode, Lindi and Melvin are thrilled when they are told Danielle's cancer hasn't spread. The couple seem to be working as a team to do the best for their children, and Phyllis and Sister Veronica are impressed.

But while things have taken a positive turn for Lindi and her family, Shelagh is seen crying in Sister Julienne's office, terrified that she is going to lose May after what happened on the day at the beach. Is the Turner family facing more heartache?

Call the Midwife season 13 airs in the UK on Sunday evenings at 8pm on BBC One. You will also be able to catch up on iPlayer after each episode has aired.

In the US, season 13 will start on Sunday, March 17, 2024 on PBS.